'For him to even be breathing is a miracle': Gary mom finds strength in her son's unlikely fight for life

GARY — When Ashley Schmidt went in for an ultrasound at 27 weeks, the pregnant Gary mother was told her unborn baby wouldn’t have a fighting chance.
She said doctors in Schererville told the 22-year-old mother she should plan for her next kids. The baby she was pregnant with, they said, would likely die.
Ten weeks later, Schmidt gave birth to a 7-pound-11-ounce baby boy.
“They told me he was supposed to die in my womb,” Schmidt said. “But, he never did.”
However, for the young mother, her son’s birth was just the beginning of what has been a monthslong battle. Schmidt’s son, now 6 months old, has only spent just more than three weeks of his life at home.
The baby boy, born at 37 weeks through a scheduled cesarean section, was diagnosed a week before birth with a condition called prune belly syndrome.
Characterized by a lack of abdominal muscles, prune belly syndrome can cause underdeveloped lungs, kidney failure and thyroid problems. For little Dustin Guzman, that means he will be on multiple medications for the rest of his life and daily dialysis treatments until he is strong enough for a successful kidney transplant.
Just after birth, Guzman spent four hours in the neonatal intensive care unit at Munster’s Community Hospital before being transferred to University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.
At Comer, Schmidt said her son suffered a series of life-threatening events including a collapsed lung and blood loss from an artery clipped during surgery.
Guzman stayed at Comer for about a month before being transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where Schmidt first learned from Riley’s nurses how to prepare her son’s dialysis treatments.
“Even when they thought he was going to die, they’ve been on my team and they’ve helped me through it,” Schmidt said. “Even if they don’t have the answers, they will stand there and cry with you.”
Guzman came home for the first time in late September. With her son home, Schmidt fell into a routine. She learned how to perform her son’s dialysis and developed a schedule, administering his treatments and medicine every day.
Those three weeks at home where among her son’s very best, Schmidt said, so when she found her son unresponsive in his crib in early November, Schmidt said she went numb. She remembers Guzman’s dad performing CPR until an ambulance could come to their house and riding to the hospital with her baby on her lap.
First responders rushed Guzman to Methodist Hospital in Gary from which he was airlifted to Riley and placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Doctors told Schmidt her son had sepsis and his lungs had collapsed, again.
In late December, as Guzman was still in the ICU, doctors told Schmidt to expect the worst. With her son no longer able to breathe on his own, Schmidt began making funeral plans and told doctors to remove her baby’s ventilator. Days later, her baby was still breathing.
“We don’t know how to explain how that happened,” Schmidt said. “He’s a rock star.”
About a week later, Guzman was discharged. Schmidt took him home and returned to giving dialysis care and new breathing treatments. However, Guzman would still spend two more stints in the hospital — going back once with a 105-degree fever and again when a doctor discovered a bad case of bronchitis at a regular appointment.
While Schmidt is counting down the days until she can bring her son home next, she said having him in the care of Riley’s doctors and nurses brings her peace of mind.
“It’s a scary thing as a mother,” Schmidt said. “At home, you have this fear as a mother; are you going to wake up to your son being dead?”
But, Schmidt holds on to hope. She said her son may be discharged from Riley once again this weekend. Her focus now is helping her son make it through his first year. Doctors have told her when Guzman can hit that benchmark, his chances of living a longer life will be much greater.
“Before they told me there was no hope, but my son is 6 months old,” Schmidt said. “For him to even be breathing is a miracle.”
At 20 pounds, Schmidt said, her son can be considered for a kidney donor list. Guzman fluctuates between 12 and 13 pounds today. She said her son will also need bladder surgery and hip surgery before considering a kidney transplant.
Despite the challenges, she finds comfort in her son’s strength. She says as long as her son is fighting, she’ll continue to do everything she can to provide the care he needs.
“He’s stronger than I’ll ever be,” Schmidt said. “I owe it to him to be as strong and positive as I can be.”