EAST CHICAGO — Families coping with autism can take comfort in a collaboration between the North Township Trustee's Office and the East Chicago Police Department.
"We're working first of all with the school system to identify special needs kids within the schools," North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said.
He said families were sent participation forms to allow for inclusion in an Emergency Identity Program for which lime green bracelets will be distributed.
The bracelets will be a signal to police to know when they are responding to a situation involving someone with autism in hopes of easing tension during interactions.
"With autism, very often there are triggers such as flashing lights and noises that escalate people, and their escalation turns to fight-or-flight," Mrvan said.
He said seminars have been held to train families on what to expect if police are called to the home of someone with autism, and the Autism Society of Indiana has trained East Chicago police officers on how to approach people with autism and how to de-escalate a situation in which someone with autism is in a heightened state.
Mrvan said the township is also working with the local 911 dispatch center.
"We've created identifying markers and addresses which would flag a home with autism so that when the police arrive, they know that they are going to a home of someone that is with special needs," Mrvan said.
He said the Autism Society of Indiana is also partnering with the township to equip 30 East Chicago police department squad cars with de-escalation kits that will contain items including spinners, stuffed animals and stress balls that could serve as calming devices for people with autism.
Mrvan said an incident involving an autistic man prompted formation of the program.
An autistic man from East Chicago with impaired speech was pulled over in Calumet City while picking up medication for his father.
Mrvan said as the police lights flashed, the man fled because he wanted to get the medication home.
"He was arrested and then spent a large amount of time away from his dad," Mrvan said. "No one knew where he was."
Mrvan said the bracelets can be worn on an individual's wrist, ankle or shoes.
"We have to be conscious of the bracelets not drawing attention or having a stigma to them," he said.
Acting Sgt. Justin Orange Sr. has been instrumental in getting the program started for the East Chicago Police Department.
"The reason why this was kind of near and dear to us was because I have a son with autism and there's also another officer on our department who also has a son that has autism," Orange said.
He expects the program to be up and running in the city come August.
He said it is hard to get families to open up because many are private and don't want people to know they have a child with autism or special needs.
The bracelets will be numbered to allow police to look up information such as an individual's name, address and phone number.
"A lot of autistic kids tend to wander away," Orange said. "So even if the kid just wandered away from the park and they got lost, well, this bracelet could help us get you back in contact with your family member."
Mrvan said there is no cost to families for the bracelet and participation forms can be accessed at northtownshiptrustee.com or by calling the township office at (219) 932-2530, ext. 327.
At last count, more than 100 children and adults had registered for the free program.
He said Munster already has a similar program in place and one is getting started in Hammond. He expects Highland and Whiting to follow suit.