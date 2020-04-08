Forest Ridge Academy steps up to shield health care providers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE —Forest Ridge Academy has joined the growing list of volunteers trying to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the work of technology teacher Ruth Richardson and teaching assistant Kim Krachenfels, the Schererville-based independent school is producing face shields for local hospitals in dire need.

“At FRA, we help people — that’s just what we do,” Richardson said. Richardson has taken the school’s two 3D printers to her house and has worked round the clock to produce 20 shields a day.

The demand is extremely high and the duo is unable to keep up with the orders. Richardson uses the 3D printers to create the headband portion of the shield, while Krachenfels uses a Cricket machine for the shield transparencies.

“I turn on the machines at 7 a.m. and turn them off at midnight,” Richardson said. “I wish I could take all the credit, but I watched a YouTube video and just tinkered with it so we could help out in this time of need.”

The delivery driver in all of this is the school’s head of school, Cindy Arnold.

“We’ve had calls from New York, but we’re such a small production,” Arnold explained. “We started this for one reason and that’s to help peoples’ lives.”