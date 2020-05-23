Former Crown Point mayor leaves legacy as 'mainstay' of Memorial Day events

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the ceremony will be different this year without Forsythe's presence, and without it taking place in person.

"He's been a mainstay of that ceremony for decades, and obviously being the mayor of Crown Point but then also serving in the military, he had a direct connection to what this weekend is all about," Uran said.

He later added: "I had such a fond relationship with the mayor and his service to the country, and I know it will be fitting to include him in some capacity (during) Monday's ceremony."

Uran previously said the city plans to dedicate part of the Veterans Memorial Trail to tell Forsythe's story.

Forsythe was one of the last World War II veterans in Indiana. By September, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there will be 5,354 WWII veterans in the Hoosier state — down 68% from September 2015.

By 2035, there only will be 10. In 2040, there will be zero, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs projections.

"It's not just Jim Forsythe, the veterans of that time period are slipping away," said Tom Hawes, cemetery sexton at Maplewood.