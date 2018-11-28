Try 1 month for 99¢

VAN NUYS, California — He calls his operation Felonious Felines, but there's nothing but good in a former Crown Point resident's efforts to rescue animals displaced by the California wildfires.

Animal-loving Northwest Indiana friends, former Crown Point High School classmates and total strangers have helped Brady Heiser raise $3,000 for his cause. 

Heiser, 43, who graduated from CPHS in 1994, runs the kitten rescue out of his Van Nuys, California, home. 

“I specialize in bottle feeding and special needs animals,” Heiser said.

Heiser, a freelance film producer and director of commercials and music videos, lives about 20 miles from the fires.

Heiser compares the wildfires to the Northwest Indiana lake-effect snowstorms.

“Imagine if every flake was a burning ember and the wind is blowing at 70 mph,” Heiser said. “It creates its own atmosphere. It creates its own weather system. You will get lightning. You will get thunder. You will get fire tornadoes. It’s just incredible.”

His drive to help the animals began with a request from a friend who wanted Heiser to use his truck to help deliver animal supplies.

“That just turned into me putting a fundraiser on Facebook. I was asking for $200 because that is the cost of filling my truck up with hay, alfalfa and horse pellets. And it exploded to $800 overnight, “I responded, 'Of course, no problem,’” Heiser said. "By the time all was said and done, I collected $3,000. God gave me the ability to fill my truck two or three times a day. We were running up into the fire areas to different fairgrounds that were holding rescue animals.”

Heiser said many of the contributors were people he hadn’t heard from in years. Churches somehow obtained his information.

“One of my friends who has been laid off for a while and has a family to support still found a way to give $15,” Heiser said. “Those are the donations that meant the most to me — people who truly sacrificed.”

Heiser said the generous giving brought him to tears.

“I am a 6-foot-2-inch power-lifting biker and next thing you know I am getting all choked up by this stuff,” Heiser said.

One day while shopping at Target, Heiser told the store manager about his rescue mission.

“The next thing I knew, he was comping me with $250 in supplies,” he said.

Heiser said it was great to see everyone work together to aid the animals, but it also was bittersweet.

“It was heartbreaking seeing some of those animals,” Heiser said. “You look at an animal from one side and think they are OK. I saw a cow and said, ‘Come here, pretty boy,’ and he was pretty skittish and turns around and half of him is just fried."

One group Heiser worked with was a teacher and students from North Hollywood High School's agriculture program.

“They took on a bunch of rescues from the fire,” Heiser said. “I took them three truckloads of animal supplies. They are a great group of kids.”

That teacher, Andrew Lenore, said his students fed, checked on and comforted the animals on a daily basis.

"Brady was amazing," Lenore said. "He came with a loaf of orchard grass bales and fresh water and alfalfa pellets bags. Then he asked if we needed anything else. I said, 'more alfalfa pellets would be great,' and the next day he came by with eight bags of it. He is a true kindhearted gentleman.'

Heiser said the crisis brought out the best in people with no “political drama.”

“Politics doesn’t matter,” Heiser said. “When it came down to what was real in the situation, it was helping people help the animals. Nobody cared about your politics. Nobody cared about if you were red or blue or if you were left or right. We just reached out and helped each other just knowing that we are all humans. We are all Americans and we are all there for each other Watching the community come together to help all these people, this is the America that I know and love.”

To contribute to the effort, go to Brady.heiser.com for Pay Pal or Venmo@bradyheiser.

