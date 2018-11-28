VAN NUYS, California — He calls his operation Felonious Felines, but there's nothing but good in a former Crown Point resident's efforts to rescue animals displaced by the California wildfires.
Animal-loving Northwest Indiana friends, former Crown Point High School classmates and total strangers have helped Brady Heiser raise $3,000 for his cause.
Heiser, 43, who graduated from CPHS in 1994, runs the kitten rescue out of his Van Nuys, California, home.
“I specialize in bottle feeding and special needs animals,” Heiser said.
Heiser, a freelance film producer and director of commercials and music videos, lives about 20 miles from the fires.
Heiser compares the wildfires to the Northwest Indiana lake-effect snowstorms.
“Imagine if every flake was a burning ember and the wind is blowing at 70 mph,” Heiser said. “It creates its own atmosphere. It creates its own weather system. You will get lightning. You will get thunder. You will get fire tornadoes. It’s just incredible.”
His drive to help the animals began with a request from a friend who wanted Heiser to use his truck to help deliver animal supplies.
“That just turned into me putting a fundraiser on Facebook. I was asking for $200 because that is the cost of filling my truck up with hay, alfalfa and horse pellets. And it exploded to $800 overnight, “I responded, 'Of course, no problem,’” Heiser said. "By the time all was said and done, I collected $3,000. God gave me the ability to fill my truck two or three times a day. We were running up into the fire areas to different fairgrounds that were holding rescue animals.”
Heiser said many of the contributors were people he hadn’t heard from in years. Churches somehow obtained his information.
“One of my friends who has been laid off for a while and has a family to support still found a way to give $15,” Heiser said. “Those are the donations that meant the most to me — people who truly sacrificed.”
Heiser said the generous giving brought him to tears.
“I am a 6-foot-2-inch power-lifting biker and next thing you know I am getting all choked up by this stuff,” Heiser said.
One day while shopping at Target, Heiser told the store manager about his rescue mission.
“The next thing I knew, he was comping me with $250 in supplies,” he said.
Heiser said it was great to see everyone work together to aid the animals, but it also was bittersweet.
“It was heartbreaking seeing some of those animals,” Heiser said. “You look at an animal from one side and think they are OK. I saw a cow and said, ‘Come here, pretty boy,’ and he was pretty skittish and turns around and half of him is just fried."
One group Heiser worked with was a teacher and students from North Hollywood High School's agriculture program.
“They took on a bunch of rescues from the fire,” Heiser said. “I took them three truckloads of animal supplies. They are a great group of kids.”
That teacher, Andrew Lenore, said his students fed, checked on and comforted the animals on a daily basis.
"Brady was amazing," Lenore said. "He came with a loaf of orchard grass bales and fresh water and alfalfa pellets bags. Then he asked if we needed anything else. I said, 'more alfalfa pellets would be great,' and the next day he came by with eight bags of it. He is a true kindhearted gentleman.'
Heiser said the crisis brought out the best in people with no “political drama.”
“Politics doesn’t matter,” Heiser said. “When it came down to what was real in the situation, it was helping people help the animals. Nobody cared about your politics. Nobody cared about if you were red or blue or if you were left or right. We just reached out and helped each other just knowing that we are all humans. We are all Americans and we are all there for each other Watching the community come together to help all these people, this is the America that I know and love.”
Gallery: California wildfires
Wildfire
Firefighter Jose Corona sprays water as flames from the Camp Fire consume a home on Nov. 9 in Magalia, Calif. A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California’s wildfires and 2018’s hurricanes, are worsening in the United States.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Governors Natural Disasters
President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown, walks at right during a visit Nov. 17 to a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including those taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. During his campaign, Newsom said the state needs to be more aggressive in clearing trees and brush, particularly its millions of dead trees.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW California Wildfires Thanks Amid The Ashes
Eduardo Garcia, left, is served a warm meal during a community Thanksgiving celebration Thursday at the California State University-Chico in Chico, Calif.. The construction worker says that years ago, he helped construct the Chico State auditorium where the meal is being held, plastering the outside walls. Garcia lost the Paradise home he lived in from a wildfire, and his immediate family lives in Hawaii.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW California Wildfires Thanks Amid The Ashes
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri pulls a turkey from a grill Thursday in Chico, Calif. Fieri was among the volunteers who showed up to prepare Thanksgiving meals for evacuees from the Camp Fire, which devastated the nearby town of Paradise, Calif.
BENJAMIN SPILLMAN, THE RENO GAZETTE-JOURNAL
Northern California Wildfire Thanks Amid The Ashes
Katherine Clement, a volunteer from Oakland, Calif., prepares bagged lunches for firefighters on Wednesday as she works with the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is also hosting a Thanksgiving meal for people displaced by the Camp Fire, on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif.
KATHLEEN ROYAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern California Wildfire Thanks Amid The Ashes
Michael Reining, left, and Chelsea Meddings, right, chop mint on Wednesday in preparation for a community Thanksgiving meal for survivors of the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif. They are volunteering with World Central Kitchen, which is teaming up with local businesses to provide thousands of Thanksgiving meals to displaced people.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern California Wildfire
The Palace of Fine Arts and city skyline are obscured Monday in San Francisco due to smoke and haze from wildfires.
Eric Risberg, Associated Press
Northern California Wildfire
Smoke and haze from wildfires hovers over Russian Hill on Monday in San Francisco.
Eric Risberg, Associated Press
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
President Donald Trump spends a moment with his thoughts while touring damage from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump arrived at the oceanside conclave Saturday afternoon after visiting Northern California to survey the wildfire damage in the town of Paradise. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Genaro Molina
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
An air mask hangs on an altar during a vigil for Camp Fire victims on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the First Christian Church of Chico in Chico, Calif. The blaze has killed at least 76 people and destroyed more than 10,000 structures according to Cal Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)
Noah Berger
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
Lidia Steineman, who lost her home in the Camp Fire, prays during a vigil for fire victims on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chico, Calif. More than 50 people gathered at the memorial for the victims. People hugged and shed tears as Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first responders. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)
Noah Berger
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
Edie Hall, center, prays during a vigil for the lives and community lost to the Camp Fire on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chico, Calif. More than 50 people gathered at the memorial for the victims. People hugged and shed tears as Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first responders. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)
Noah Berger
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
Volunteer members of an El Dorado County search and rescue team search the ruins of a home, looking for human remains, in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Sudhin Thanawala
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
President Donald Trump, from left, FEMA Administrator Brock Long, California Gov. Jerry Brown, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom and Paradise Mayor Jody Jones tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park during Trump's visit of the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Trump went to Northern California on Saturday to survey the devastation from the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
A volunteer member of an El Dorado County search and rescue team uses orange spray paint to mark the ruins of a home to show that no human remains were found at the location in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Sudhin Thanawala
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Noah Berger
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
A volunteer member of an El Dorado County search and rescue team photographs the orange spray paint that marks the ruins of a home to show that no human remains were found at the location in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)
Sudhin Thanawala
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, a recovery dog searches for human remains in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning Camp fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. Northern California crews battling the country's deadliest wildfire in a century were bracing for strong winds Sunday, Nov. 18, that could erode gains they have made in containing the fearsome blaze, which has killed dozens and leveled a town. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Noah Berger
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence Nov. 14 in Paradise, California. Former Hammond resident Jim Knaver, who now lives in Paradise, lost his wife and home in the deadly wildfires.
Associated Press
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sheriff's deputy looks for human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire in Magalia, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
Hundreds search rubble in California for human remains
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far. While the rain is good for tamping down the still-burning fire, it will turn the fire zone into a muddy mess and make it more difficult for crews to search. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
Northern California Wildfire
Volunteer members of an El Dorado County search and rescue team search the ruins of a home, looking for human remains, Sunday in Paradise, Calif.
Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press
Northern California Wildfire
A volunteer member of an El Dorado County search and rescue team uses orange spray paint to mark the ruins of a home to show that no human remains were found at the location Sunday in Paradise, Calif.
Sudhin Thanawala, Associated Press
Northern California Wildfire
Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp fire victims Wednesday at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far.
Noah Berger, Associated Press
Trump California Wildfires
President Donald Trump talks to Mayor Jody Jones on Saturday as he visits a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Northern California Wildfire
Search and rescue workers search for human remains Tuesday at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Searchers are in a race against time with long-awaited rains expected in the Northern California fire zone where dozens of bodies have been recovered so far.
John Locher, Associated Press
Trump California Wildfires
People stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives Saturday through Chico, Calif., on a visit to areas affected by the wildfires.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trump California Wildfires
President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood affected by the wildfires Saturday in Paradise, Calif.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trump California Wildfires
President Donald Trump greets California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom as he arrives on Air Force One at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Saturday for a visit to areas impacted by the wildfires, as Gov. Jerry Brown, stands at center.
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Investigators recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp Fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Volunteer rescue workers search for human remains in the rubble of homes burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Dozens of people died and perhaps several hundred are unaccounted for in the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
Terry Chea
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A man driving a delivery wagon wears a mask while delivering sourdough bread at Fisherman's Wharf in the smoke and haze from wildfires Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
In this Nov. 10, 2018, Patrick Knuthson walks along his property near trees burned in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Knuthson a fourth-generation local struggled to make sense of what he was seeing. He pointed out what used to be a saloon-style pub, his favorite Mexican restaurant, a classic California motel, the pawn shop, a Real Estate office, a liquor store, entire trailer parks and other places. Paradise, Calif., literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Aquatic Park and Ghirardelli Square in the background is obscured by smoke and haze from wildfires Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo a sign stands at a community destroyed by the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Most homes are gone, as are hundreds of shops and other buildings. The supermarket, the hardware store, Dolly-O-Donuts & Gifts where locals started their day with a blueberry fritter and a quick bit of gossip, all gone. The town quite literally went up in smoke and flames in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Search and rescue personnel peer into a car with suspected human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Gloves rest in a scorched car after the Camp Fire burned through Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
FILE - This Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 shows the remains of the Gold Nugget Museum, which was totally demolished by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif. Paradise, Cali., literally went up in smoke in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. And memories are all that’s left for many of the survivors. They recall a friendly place where the pace was relaxed, where families put down roots and visitors opted to stay. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza, File)
Martha Mendoza
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A sheriff's deputy recovers the remains of a Camp Fire victim from an overturned car in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A search and rescue worker tends to his dog while searching for human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Firefighters search for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Officials try to account for hundreds missing in fire's wake
Investigators recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp Fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
California Wildfires Paradise Lost
A sign stands Tuesday at a community destroyed by the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Most homes are gone, as are hundreds of shops and other buildings.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires Paradise Lost
A home burns as the Camp Fire rages Nov. 8 through Paradise, Calif. This town of 27,000 was destroyed in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. And memories are all that’s left for many of the survivors. They recall a friendly place where the pace was relaxed, where families put down roots and visitors opted to stay.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires Paradise Lost
This 2015 photo provided by Glenn Harrington shows the Gold Nugget Days parade moving along the street in Paradise, Calif. In the spring the town celebrates Gold Nugget Days, marking the discovery of a 54-pound nugget in 1859. Paradise, Calif., a town of 27,000 literally went up in smoke in the Camp Fire beginning on Nov. 8 in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history.
GLENN HARRINGTON VIA AP
Southern California Wildfires
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, second from left, talks to firefighters while visiting decimated Paramount Ranch on Thursday in Agoura Hills, Calif. The landmark film location was burned to the ground by the Woolsey Fire
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires
Search and rescue workers rest after looking for bodies of Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday in Paradise, Calif.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires
Smoke hangs over the scorched remains of Old Town Plaza on Thursday following the wildfire in Paradise, Calif. The shopping center housed a Safeway and other businesses.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Residences leveled by the wildfire in Paradise, Calif., are shown Thursday.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern California Wildfire
A man wears a mask while waiting for public transit on Wednesday in Alameda, Calif. Authorities issued an unhealthy air quality alert for parts of the San Francisco Bay Area as smoke from a massive wildfire drifts south, polluting the air.
BEN MARGOT, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern California Wildfire
The San Francisco skyline is obscured by smoke and haze from wildfires behind Alcatraz Island on Wednesday in San Francisco.
ERIC RISBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wildfire Public Spaces
A charred rabbit that survived the fast moving Woolsey wildfire sits still in the Simi Valley Recreation Center and Park on Tuesday in Simi Valley, Calif. The Woolsey fire has charred more than 83 percent of National Park Service land within the Santa Monica Mountain National Recreational Area. Officials announced Wednesday that all trails were closed.
JASON RYAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wildfire Public Spaces
A sign designating the Corral Canyon Park recreation area stands amid landscape charred by the Woolsey fire on Tuesday in Malibu, Calif.
REED SAXON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Members of the California Army National Guard search a property for human remains at the Camp fire, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Scott Upton, right, the chief of the Northern Region for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection briefs California Gov. Jerry Brown, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long, second from left, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, third from left, during a a tour of the fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The school is among the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed along with dozens of lives lost when the Camp Fire burned through the area last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
A search and rescue worker, looking for Camp Fire victims, carries Susie Q. to safety after the cadaver dog fell through rubble at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Denise Chester, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, hugs her son Antonio Batres as she volunteers sorting clothes at a makeshift shelter in Chico, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Chester, who doesn't want to know yet whether her home survived, said "I want to help. I don't want to shut down." (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Residences were leveled by the wildfire in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Tape marks a spot where sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Firefighters recover the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. Thousands of homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing multiple people in California's deadliest wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp Fire victims from a Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Ken Pimlott, head of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, left, shows California Gov. Jerry Brown where smoke is still rising from a smoldering tree during a tour of the fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The school is among the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed along with dozens of lives lost when the Camp Fire burned through the area last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Members of the California Army National Guard don protective suits in preparation to search for human remains at the Camp Fire, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Fire death toll at 56 and counting in Northern California
Debris and residences leveled by the wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise is now 40 percent contained, up from 30 percent Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Denise Chester, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, hugs her son Antonio Batres as she volunteers sorting clothes at a makeshift shelter on Wednesday in Chico, Calif. Chester, who doesn't want to know yet whether her home survived, said, "I want to help. I don't want to shut down."
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires
Suzanne Kaksonen, an evacuee of the Camp Fire, and her cockatoo Buddy camp at a makeshift shelter outside a Walmart store on Wednesday in Chico, Calif. Kaksonen lost her Paradise home in the blaze.
NOAH BERGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Gov. Jerry Brown, second from left, looks at a students work book displayed by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, that was found during a tour of the fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School on Wednesday in Paradise, Calif. The school is among the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed along with dozens of lives lost when the fire burned through the area last week.
RICH PEDRONCELLI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
California Wildfires
Members of the California Army National Guard search a property for human remains at a home burned in the Camp Fire on Wednesday in Paradise, Calif.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wildfires What Can Be Done
Charred trunks of Ponderosa pines are seen Sept. 27, 2017 near Sisters, Ore., months after a prescribed burn removed vegetation, smaller trees and other fuel ladders. Creating fire buffers between housing and dry grasslands and brush and burying spark-prone power lines underground would give people a better chance of surviving wildfires, experts say. So would controlled burns, a proven, historic practice that has been neglected in recent decades.
Andrew Selsky, Associated Press
Wildfires What Can Be Done
An inmate from the Trinity River Conservation Camp watches over a prescribed burn Nov. 23, 2015 on Mule Mountain in the Swasey Recreation Area near Redding, Calif. Creating fire buffers between housing and dry grasslands and brush and burying spark-prone power lines underground would give people a better chance of surviving wildfires, experts say. So would controlled burns, a proven, historic practice that has been neglected in recent decades.
Greg Barnette, The Record Searchlight via AP
The Latest: PG&E: Customer contacted about disconnected line
A sign hangs beside a tent at a makeshift shelter for evacuees of the Camp Fire in Chico, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
A search and rescue worker searches a pool for human remains at a trailer park burned by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
A search and rescue worker searches for human remains at a trailer park burned from the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
A search and rescue workers search for human remains at a burned out trailer park from the Camp fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The deadliest, most destructive blaze in California history has killed multiple people. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
Jim Clark visits what is left of his home that was demolished by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. "When the disaster's over it's about saving the life that's left," said Clark, who came up with an animal rescue group to check on his goats. The goats all survived. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
California Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, second from right, tour the fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The school is among the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed along with dozens of lives lost when the fire burned through the area last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
Sarah Gronseth kisses her dog Branch in the bed of a truck in a parking lot, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Chico Calif. Gronseth, a teacher, evacuated some of her high school students in her truck as the fire bore down on the high school in Paradise, Calif. She lost her home in the fire. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a burned out trailer park from the Camp fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
List of missing in fire includes many in their 80s and 90s
A search and rescue workers searches a car for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
California Wildfires
A sign stands at a community destroyed by the Camp Fire on Tuesday in Paradise, Calif.
JOHN LOCHER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Southern California Wildfires
Roger Kelton, 67, wipes his tears Tuesday while searching through the remains of his mother-in-law's home burned down by the Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Southern California Wildfires
Roger Kelton on Tuesday searches through the remains of his mother-in-law's home, which was consumed by the Woolsey Fire in Agoura Hills, Calif. "We saw the pictures Friday of the house on fire," said Kelton. "We knew it was gone but still haven't had my good cry yet. I've been trying to be strong for my daughter, my wife and my mother-in-law."
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
Shawn Slack, right, hands a chainsaw to Darrell Landingham after the two felled a large tree burned in the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
Alameda County Sheriff's deputy A. Gogna searches for victims of the Camp Fire on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
An official with the Office of Statewide Health Planning & Development marks a building damaged by wildfire, in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Hector Amezcua
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
Rubble remains where mobile homes once stood at the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary
A firefighter battles a fire along the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary
A burned surfboard and a van are all that remain in the front of a destroyed home in the Point Dome neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary
Paul Rasmussen shoots video of the charred hillside and his burned 1968 Pontiac across from his property in the southern California city of Malibu on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. His home survived the fire thanks to his neighbors who fought the flames using buckets and hoses. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
Christopher Weber
Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary
A firefighter battles a fire along the Ronald Reagan Freeway, aka state Highway 118, in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Returning winds have Southern California firefighters wary
Firefighters battle a fire along the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Simi Valley, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Subscribe to Daily Headlines