LOWELL — Firefighters across Lake County describe former Lowell Fire Chief Jack Eskridge as a selfless role model and loving friend.
Eskridge, 72, died early Tuesday morning after years of battling lymphopenia, family confirmed.
Lowell Fire Chief Clint Gorball said there aren’t many people in Northwest Indiana who didn’t know Eskridge.
“No one was ever a stranger. He had such a contagious personality,” Gorball said.
Eskridge contributed nearly 50 years to emergency services. He served as safety officer after 15 years as chief and in other positions with the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department and was a former director and paramedic for Tri-Creek Emergency Medical Services. He also was involved with 1-800-Boardup, which secures houses following a fire.
Throughout his career, Eskridge also served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Cedar Lake Fire Department and Crown Point Fire Rescue.
Gorball said Eskridge was instrumental in bringing advance life support EMS to south Lake County.
“If it wasn’t for Jack, Tri-Creek EMS would not exist. He was instrumental in creating EMS as well as the fire station. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Gorball said. “He spent countless hours away from his family to make sure that the community got the services that they deserved. He worked around the clock. If there was a call for help, he went.”
Eskridge was honored as Firefighter of the Year by the Indiana Emergency Response Conference in 2015.
Tracy Pratt described her uncle-in-law as "a selfless, strong-willed, phenomenal person" who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. She said his family — two daughters, four grandchildren, sister — were his world.
“They were his lifeline,” Pratt said.
Multiple emergency services agencies shared their thoughts on Eskridge’s death Tuesday morning.
"The fire service lost a great man and friend today. Jack Eskridge was loved by many. He is now watching over all the first responders that are dedicated to keeping their communities safe," Schererville Fire Department officials wrote in a Facebook post.
“Jack was a leader in the fire service, mentor to many current firefighters and paramedics, and most importantly a beloved friend to many in the fire service. … To Jack, you will truly be missed and never forgotten. Your memory will live on. Rest easy, buddy. We will take it from here,” Crown Point Fire-Rescue officials wrote in a Facebook post.
Griffith Fire Department Deputy Chief Don Hill also took to Facebook to share memories of the former chief.
“Never looking for self-promotion, Jack would occasionally show up on a fire scene just to make sure we were OK. He always had something for us firefighters and those affected by the fire. Sometimes it was coffee, sometimes snacks," Hill wrote. "I watched Jack hand out small care packages to families that lost everything in a house fire and, with an incredible amount of compassion, assured them everything was going to be OK. Jack truly made a difference in a positive way with everybody he touched.”
Hobart Fire Department officials said Eskridge’s home was the Lowell Fire Department, but he was loved and respected throughout the state.
“He always had a smile on his face, a kind word, a firm handshake and love in his heart,” fire officials wrote in a Facebook post.
“Jack will be missed by all of us, but we know he is smiling down on firefighters everywhere.”
Funeral arrangements for Eskridge are pending.