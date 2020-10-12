Former park land eyed for residential development

In addition to the park designation issue, Commissioner Brian Dering said he is concerned about having four lots in the one-acre site.

“Trying to jam four in there is going to be pretty tight,” Dering said.

Kuiper said town specifications have been followed when planning for the project, and the four lots will fit there.

Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said he is reviewing the latest updates to the plans, and he will provide commissioners with his findings before the Oct. 20 meeting.

As the commission continues to consider the new home construction proposal, it likely will wait until next month to make a decision about another residential project.

A zone change is being sought for a women veterans housing facility proposed for about three acres on Grant Street.

Project representatives recently asked for a deferral as they continue planning for the project.

The proposal has been discussed during commission meetings in recent months, and much of the conversations have focused on how the facility will be classified. Depending on which classification is used, it can affect the process in which the project advances.