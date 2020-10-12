Former park land eyed for residential development

MERRILLVILLE — Land that was designated decades ago for a park might be developed for houses.
Reliable Properties is seeking a four-lot subdivision approval for a one-acre parcel in the 7400 block of Wilson Place.
The land is in a community that was developed years ago, and the one-acre parcel was designated as a park when the neighborhood was created.
The town sold the property about six years ago. Since then, Reliable Properties acquired the parcel to build homes.
Attorney Tim Kuiper, who is representing Reliable Properties, said he has had discussions with Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff regarding the matter, and they agree the park designation would be eliminated through the subdivision process.
During a recent Plan Commission workshop, Kuiper said plans for the four-lot subdivision meet requirements of the town's subdivision ordinance and a detention area will be created at the site.
He said it would be an issue of inverse condemnation if Reliable Properties isn't allowed to subdivide the parcel.
“Because basically you sold (the land) but then you won't let us do anything with it,” Kuiper said.
A public hearing is scheduled to take place during the commission's Oct. 20 meeting, and the commission could consider granting preliminary subdivision approval at that time.
In addition to the park designation issue, Commissioner Brian Dering said he is concerned about having four lots in the one-acre site.
“Trying to jam four in there is going to be pretty tight,” Dering said.
Kuiper said town specifications have been followed when planning for the project, and the four lots will fit there.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said he is reviewing the latest updates to the plans, and he will provide commissioners with his findings before the Oct. 20 meeting.
As the commission continues to consider the new home construction proposal, it likely will wait until next month to make a decision about another residential project.
A zone change is being sought for a women veterans housing facility proposed for about three acres on Grant Street.
Project representatives recently asked for a deferral as they continue planning for the project.
The proposal has been discussed during commission meetings in recent months, and much of the conversations have focused on how the facility will be classified. Depending on which classification is used, it can affect the process in which the project advances.
“Legal representation from both sides are still in discussions on what the proper route will be to go here and I think there's still a little bit of discussion that needs to be had,” said Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a commission member.
The commission could continue reviewing the veterans housing case in November.
