Former union boss sent to prison for ordering assault

HAMMOND — A former Northwest Indiana union official is going to prison for a 2016 attack on a non-union work crew at a Dyer church.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann imposed a 42-month sentence Wednesday on Jeffrey R. Veach, 57, of Portage.

Veach was, until recently, president of the Portage-based Local 395 union of International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers.

He resigned his union position and salary as required by his guilty plea Jan. 24 to organizing a violent attack against a non-union work crew that refused to join Local 395.

Alexander B. Gottfried, an attorney for the United States Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Gang Section, argued in an earlier court memo that Veach’s crime was “insidious.”

“Under the pretext of serving their union, (Veach) victimized the very type of people (he was) supposed to be fighting for; innocent, hard-working iron workers, who were just trying to do their jobs,” Gottfried wrote.

Defense attorney Kevin Milner said in his earlier memo to the court the attack was an “aberration” in the life of a man who had a spotless record of legitimate union work and no prior record of union intimidation.