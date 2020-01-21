Foul play not behind missing man's death, cops say

Authorities said Alcorn was last seen in Portage, and an officer conducted a follow-up investigation that day but was unable to locate Alcorn.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Family members of Alcorn told The Times his initial disappearance seemed unusual.

A friend and loving father, Alcorn had recently retired and was doing odd jobs for a tree service company, said Teressa Alcorn.

"He is a very giving, kind person. He would do anything for anybody," Teressa said.

"I've known the man for 32 years. He would not do this," she told The Times Sunday evening.

"He didn't seem like he was distraught," she said.

Prior to being notified of his death, Teressa said police last traced her ex-husband's cellphone to Wolcott, Indiana, and it hadn't moved since.

Alcorn's death is the family's "worst nightmare," especially for Larry and Teressa's son, Dustin, whose birthday was Monday.

"My dad is the nicest person you can get along with," Dustin Alcorn said. "He basically would give the shirt off his back to help you."

Dustin said it wasn't like his father to not answer calls or stay off Facebook.