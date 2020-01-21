Foul play not behind missing man's death, cops say

LAKE STATION — Foul play isn't suspected in the case of a previously missing Lake Station man found dead Monday, police said.
Larry Alcorn, 63, of Lake Station, was first reported missing to the Portage Police Department on Friday by his girlfriend, police said.
He was found dead about 10 a.m. Monday in the garage of a home he owned in the 4500 block of Central Avenue in Lake Station, Lake Station Police Capt. Dave Johnson said.
Based on observations at the scene and a Tuesday morning autopsy, Johnson said foul play is not suspected.
An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Alcorn was last seen leaving a bank early Thursday morning with a large sum of money, family told The Times.
When he didn't show up for work that day, his ex-wife, Teressa Alcorn, said she knew something was wrong.
Johnson confirmed Monday that Alcorn had a large amount of money with him when he was found.
Teressa Alcorn previously told The Times she last saw Alcorn, a retired steelworker, Wednesday night, when he dropped paperwork off at her home.
Authorities said Alcorn was last seen in Portage, and an officer conducted a follow-up investigation that day but was unable to locate Alcorn.
Family members of Alcorn told The Times his initial disappearance seemed unusual.
A friend and loving father, Alcorn had recently retired and was doing odd jobs for a tree service company, said Teressa Alcorn.
"He is a very giving, kind person. He would do anything for anybody," Teressa said.
"I've known the man for 32 years. He would not do this," she told The Times Sunday evening.
"He didn't seem like he was distraught," she said.
Prior to being notified of his death, Teressa said police last traced her ex-husband's cellphone to Wolcott, Indiana, and it hadn't moved since.
Alcorn's death is the family's "worst nightmare," especially for Larry and Teressa's son, Dustin, whose birthday was Monday.
"My dad is the nicest person you can get along with," Dustin Alcorn said. "He basically would give the shirt off his back to help you."
Dustin said it wasn't like his father to not answer calls or stay off Facebook.
"He wouldn't even leave town without calling me," Dustin said.