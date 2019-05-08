GARY — Two people were found dead early Wednesday after a fire in their apartment, authorities said.
Sabrina Lemon, 48, and an unidentified 57-year-old man were found in a locked bedroom inside their apartment in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Gary police were dispatched Tuesday night and again about 4 a.m. Wednesday to 1153 Connecticut St. for disturbances, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
While en route to the second call, officers were notified of a possible structure fire.
An officer arrived and saw flames coming from under a door, Hamady said. The officer kicked the door in an attempt to get into the bedroom, broke a door panel and saw a body inside.
The officer backed out and advised firefighters someone was inside the room, he said.
Coroner's investigators were called to the scene about 4:40 a.m. and pronounced Lemon and the man dead. The causes and manners of death were pending further investigation.
The deaths remained under investigation pending the coroner's final report, Hamady said.
The Gary Fire Department did not provide information about the fire by press time. The Indiana state fire marshal's office was assisting in the investigation, a coroner's release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Equihua, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.