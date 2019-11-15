HAMMOND — The brave faces of more than 170 Northwest Indiana children diagnosed with cancer filled the boughs of a Christmas tree Tuesday as sun beamed through the windows at the Indiana Welcome Center.
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, which provides hope and help to families dealing with a pediatric cancer diagnosis, needed a bigger tree again this year to accommodate ornaments for each of the children it has served, said Donna Criner, co-founder and executive director.
“We support them moving forward, no matter how the journey ends and whether or not they want to support us,” Criner said.
The 8-foot tree stood even taller than former state Rep. Hal Slager, who serves on the foundation’s associate board and helped with decorating.
“It’s troubling that the tree is never big enough because so many new children are added to the cause,” Slager said. “It makes our effort even more imperative.”
In the past 10 years, the Schererville-based nonprofit has provided support and resources to 173 children and their families.
The work has been exhausting at times, but it has been worth it, Criner said.
“It’s not always a happy job, but it’s very rewarding, and we are honored to have traveled alongside these 173 families,” she said.
The foundation decorated the tree for an annual contest that’s part of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority’s “A Christmas Story” Comes Home exhibit.
Voting for the trees begins Saturday and runs through Dec. 14. Trees will remain on display until Dec. 31. The winner gets bragging rights.
Criner said her grandson, Drew, inspired her and her daughter Kate Perschon to start the NICK Foundation.
“We really did not plan to get this big,” he said.
After Drew’s diagnosis, the family discovered Northwest Indiana lacked a support system for children fighting cancer and wanted to make the path easier for others.
The foundation works with hospitals in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Indianapolis and South Bend, which refer families in need of support.
The foundation can provide emergency funds, gas cards for hospital trips, service dogs and assistance in purchasing expensive medications, Criner said.
“We know what they need, and what they don’t need,” she said.
The foundation also organizes an annual bedside shopping program for Christmas. Last year, it provided about $14,000 in Amazon cards to families, said Nicole Yarrow, director of family services.
The cards go to families with children in treatment, families whose children completed treatment within the year and families who lost a child in the past year, she said.
Treatment for some childhood cancers can cause health effects later in life, such as hearing loss. The foundation continues to support families as they deal with side effects of treatment, Slager said.
While in office, Slager helped to fund an existing state law that provided money for children’s hearing aids, he said.
The foundation also advocates for better treatment options and supports other organizations engaged in pediatric cancer research.
Childhood cancers are among the most deadly but receive relatively little funding from the National Health Institute, Criner said.
The foundation is pushing to change Indiana law to allow Medicaid recipients to receive treatment in Chicago. Current law requires they travel to Indianapolis for treatment.
About half of Indiana children are Medicaid recipients, Slager said.
Many of them live in households with working parents who simply cannot afford to cover their children under an employer-sponsored health care plan, Criner said.