CALUMET TWP. — Before the Calumet boys basketball team honored Curtis Walton Jr., his family made one thing clear: They never took his life for granted.
The 14-year-old football and basketball player died Sept. 12 after drowning in the school’s pool, but it didn’t take a tragedy to put things in perspective for the Waltons. Every day they told each other, “I love you,” and every night Quentina Walton and Curtis Walton Sr. reminded their children that tomorrow wasn’t promised.
So when their freshman son died, it was hard, and it’s still hard. However, they aren’t left wishing or searching for words left unsaid. They made Curtis Walton Jr., known as CJ, feel their love even in the small moments.
It’s the continued support outside of their family that has caught them by surprise. It was on display again Saturday night before Calumet's game against Griffith when the Warriors presented CJ Walton’s family with a commemorative basketball and framed red No. 15 jersey — the same number his father used to wear.
“It means a lot because someone else is going through something similar with no support, and for us, we’re still getting people saying how his life impacted them,” Walton Sr. said. “Even just this, with the (jersey) number, for them to say, ‘Hey, we want to honor your son and show you that we’re not just a school, but we’re a family,’ it means a lot.
“Even when it seems like he’s fading away, someone else is saying, ‘Hey, check out this picture’ or ‘I remember this.’ So we can’t complain. All we can do is continue to be thankful.”
Walton Sr. and Quentina Walton, along with the rest of their family, wore black Calumet basketball T-shirts and hoodies with “WALTON JR.” and No. 15 written in red letters on the back. Their son started playing football and basketball at Lake Ridge Middle School, and his love for athletics ran deep.
Like many other kids, CJ Walton had aspirations of starring in the NBA or NFL, and Quentina Walton has fond memories of his obsession with sports. The Waltons have a basketball hoop at their house where her son and his siblings reenacted the moves they witnessed on television.
“It was just a natural love,” Quentina Walton said. “When we picked up all of our kids and pulled up to our driveway, they’d just jump out (of the car) and say, ‘Watch me dunk!’ or ‘Watch me do this!’ Even through the house, there’s always a ball bouncing or them on their phones watching a game — just something with football or basketball going on all of the time. “
CJ Walton played summer league basketball for Warriors coach Dominique Nelson, who was also one of his teachers. Since the freshman would’ve celebrated his 15th birthday on Christmas, Nelson wanted to make sure that his family had the support of the basketball program during the holiday season.
“That’s what I talked to (Walton Sr.) about,” Nelson said. “We’re a basketball family, and we pride ourselves on that. I’ve been trying to get my kids to understand that (the Waltons’) Christmas might be a little easier because of this.”
Just before tipoff of the varsity game, the entire Walton family was brought to center court. In addition to the commemorative basketball and framed jersey, the team also unveiled a red No. 15 banner for CJ Walton over the gym’s south balcony which has the words “FOREVER OUR WARRIOR” written in white letters at the bottom.
When Walton Sr. saw the banner, he broke down in tears.
Ever since the football season, he said the Region’s outreach and remembrance, especially from Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr., has been more than his family could’ve ever asked for. Johnson grew up in Gary and paid for CJ Walton’s funeral on Sept. 28.
“He didn’t have to do that,” Walton Sr. said. “I was telling my wife how God always has a plan. When Lonnie got drafted and Facebook was lighting up with all of the pictures, I was showing CJ and telling him, ‘He’s from Gary, and he made it. You can make it, too. You just gotta stay focused.’”
Walton Sr. said his son was so excited for Johnson that he was planning to buy his jersey as soon as it went on sale. Neither of them knew that months later the same player that CJ Walton idolized would eventually help lay him to rest.
As their family continues to adapt to life without CJ Walton, Quentina Walton took a moment to reflect on how much her son loved sports.
Every time he took the court or field, she knows his effort could never be questioned.
“CJ worked hard,” Quentina Walton said with tears running down her face. “He was really dedicated. They didn’t have to beg him to do anything, he was there because he wanted to be.
“Remember that.”