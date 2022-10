Four NWI police departments participate in gun turn-in program rooted in effort to combat gun violence

Gun turn-in at Merrillville Police Department Resident Jonathan King, left, hands three shotguns on Friday afternoon to Operations Commander Nate Dillahunty at the Merrillville Police Department.

Gun violence is an epidemic, federal task force agent Lt. Derrick Cannon of the Gary Police Department says.

Cannon and members of law enforcement, the medical field and the public are taking measures to curb this epidemic in their local communities and target youth populations affected by gun violence.

One of the efforts to reduce the likelihood of youth violence and juvenile crime is to get guns off of the street, says Dr. Michael McGee, founder of Project Outreach and Prevention, one of two nonprofits that sponsored this weekend's gun turn-in at four Region police departments.

Residents in Northwest Indiana had the opportunity to turn in their guns, no questions asked, from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Gary, Merrillville, Hammond and East Chicago.

"The program today is directed at any- and everybody," McGee said. "But we target kids here because some are so involved in violence."

Community members brought in used weapons for a variety of reasons. Jonathan King brought three large shotguns to the Merrillville Police Department that he said he found while moving out of his house. He said he turned them in because he has no use for them and wanted them out of the house.

The turned-in guns will undergo ballistics testing to examine whether the firearm has been used in a crime. From there, the guns will be destroyed, McGee said. Nate Dillahunty, operations commander for Merrillville police, said many agencies will assist with the destruction of firearms, such as contracting with saw mills to destroy the weapons.

The police departments partnered with POP and Positive Approach to Teen Health, a Portage-based nonprofit, for a gun turn-in designed to encourage youths to avoid firearms and educate themselves on the dangers of guns, McGee said. These areas were selected because of higher rates of juvenile crime, low graduation rates, truancy and other economic risk factors making them more in need of programs and resources to combat violence.

The gun turn-in program follows multiple POP and PATH events during National Safe Schools Week from Oct. 17-23 in Northwest Indiana.

Cannon spoke last Thursday to a crowd of West Side High School students about gun safety. He asked them to reflect on the classmates they started high school or elementary school with and where some of those classmates are now.

"Some classes get smaller and smaller," he said. "Some students aren't there anymore because of choices they made and consequences they have to face."

Cannon told students what to do if they come into contact with a gun or see one while at a friend's house, on their way home from school or any other situation.

"Some might be quick to handle the gun, some might be quick to do something irresponsible," he said. "I want them to know there are ways to report things."

Cannon said he told students the best way to handle such a situation would be to text or call 911 to report the firearm.

Cannon said he believes it is important for people like him and McGee to connect with students because the students need to be able to identify with someone who has similar roots and has chosen to pursue education and a successful career.

"I try to be representative and inclusive when talking to students. Once they recognize somebody like them achieving in every field of human endeavor, they won't exclude themselves from whatever it is that they're interested in."

With a grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the two nonprofits are implementing Project SLEY — Saving Lives and Empowering Youth — designed for ninth- through 12th-graders to develop personal, interpersonal and drug-resistance skills and enhance social-emotional learning through peer-to-peer interaction.

Students can get involved or learn more about POP by visiting its website.