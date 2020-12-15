Fourth-graders celebrate Indiana's 204th birthday

CROWN POINT — The state of Indiana turned 204 years old on Dec. 11 and to celebrate, the fourth-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point had a birthday party.

This annual celebration is usually held at the Crown Point Public Library, where the students get a tour of the Indiana Room which is filled with all sorts of resources about the 19th state.

Considering the historic times of 2020, the party was held in-house this year during normal Indiana History class time.

Games, such as Hangman, Pictionary, and Bingo, were all played with an Indiana History twist. The Indy 500 was even simulated with a dice-rolling chalkboard race.

Individual cupcakes were served and goodie bags, filled with all things Indiana, were handed out to each student.

Arianne Wong, fourth-grade Indiana History teacher, said her No. 1 goal is to make the state’s history come alive.

With all the activities at the party centered around the state of Indiana, the fourth-graders were able to take what they have learned and party like it was 1816.

