 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fourth-graders celebrate Indiana's 204th birthday
urgent

Fourth-graders celebrate Indiana's 204th birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Fourth-graders celebrate Indiana's 204th birthday

Sommer Branigin, Claire Staciwa, and Avery Clarke distance themselves to take a photo to remember.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The state of Indiana turned 204 years old on Dec. 11 and to celebrate, the fourth-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point had a birthday party.

This annual celebration is usually held at the Crown Point Public Library, where the students get a tour of the Indiana Room which is filled with all sorts of resources about the 19th state.

Considering the historic times of 2020, the party was held in-house this year during normal Indiana History class time.

Games, such as Hangman, Pictionary, and Bingo, were all played with an Indiana History twist. The Indy 500 was even simulated with a dice-rolling chalkboard race.

Individual cupcakes were served and goodie bags, filled with all things Indiana, were handed out to each student.

Arianne Wong, fourth-grade Indiana History teacher, said her No. 1 goal is to make the state’s history come alive.

With all the activities at the party centered around the state of Indiana, the fourth-graders were able to take what they have learned and party like it was 1816.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for three-year-olds) through grade eight. St. Mary’s faculty teaches a rich curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. Faith, Academic Excellence, Life Lessons, and Compassion are the four pillars of the school. To learn more about St. Mary’s or take the school’s “virtual tour,” visit stmarycp.org/school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hanukkah parade in Munster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts