Franciscan breaks ground on ‘landmark’ $200M Crown Point hospital

CROWN POINT — Clear skies and the hum of traffic from Interstate 65 ushered in a new, landmark development for the city.
On Thursday afternoon, officials gathered to break ground on a new Franciscan Heath hospital in Crown Point at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.
The $200 million, state-of-the-art, full-service hospital is slated to open in fall 2023 and will serve South Lake County, as well as Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
"This day it doesn't just commemorate the start a new building in our community — it marks the beginning of a new age of health care in Northwest Indiana," said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. "This facility is going to be very important to Northwest Indiana and to what health care is in Northwest Indiana."
McCormick said Franciscan Alliance leaders determined South Lake County was in need of a new, more accessible facility and came up with a "second-to-none facility."
Though gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony, McCormick said Thursday's event wasn't just about the new hospital.
"It's about building community among us all; that is the real mission," he said, shortly before praising local healthcare workers for their dedication to the community during the COVID-10 pandemic.
"It should not take a pandemic to recognize that those who dedicate their lives to caring for the sick and dying are every day heroes, not just heroes of the moment," McCormick said.
The current Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, formerly St. Anthony, was built in 1974.
The existing hospital at 1201 S. Main St. will continue to operate while the new hospital is being built. Franciscan Alliance is still exploring future uses for the building once the new hospital opens, said Robert Blaszkiewicz, spokesman for Franciscan Health.
A beacon of development
The new hospital will be the centerpiece of the Franciscan Health Crown Point Campus, which also will house expanded medical and education facilities, McCormick said.
An existing University of St. Francis facility, as well as Franciscan Health Franciscan Point, will be expanded as part of the project.
Last week, developers broke ground on the $7 million University of St. Francis expansion.
Nearly a year ago, Franciscan announced plans to transform the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231 to include the new hospital, the expanded University of St. Francis, commercial/retail and residential projects and potentially the new home of Andrean High School.
The entire development, which could total $400 million to $500 million, is about 540 acres, with about 250 acres reserved for residential development, 80 acres for commercial projects and 60 acres has been set aside for the possible Andrean move.
Catholic Diocese of Gary Superintendent of Schools Joseph Majchrowicz later told The Times in an email talks about funding the new high school are still on the table.
Cal Bellamy, chairperson of the Franciscan Alliance Northern Indiana board of directors, said the Sisters of Franciscan Alliance are undertaking the multimillion-dollar project in a time of economic uncertainty because they have confidence in Crown Point's future.
"The site is going to actually contain a lot more than the hospital. It's a comprehensive project, it will be medical, educational, commercial and retail and residential," Bellamy said. "That's why I used the word historic — this is a major commitment to the city of Crown Point."
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the new campus will bring jobs to the area, as its expected to host medical and educational facilities — two major fields in the Region.
"This is to me, as the mayor, the beacon of quality health care that really resonates across the board. And that's the commitment that Franciscan Health has made not only years prior, but for decades going forward, and that should be applauded," Uran said.
Before Franciscan and city officials tossed the celebratory shovel of dirt, the Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary, blessed the site.
