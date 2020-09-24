 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franciscan breaks ground on ‘landmark’ $200M Crown Point hospital
alert featured urgent

Franciscan breaks ground on ‘landmark’ $200M Crown Point hospital

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

CROWN POINT — Clear skies and the hum of traffic from Interstate 65 ushered in a new, landmark development for the city. 

On Thursday afternoon, officials gathered to break ground on a new Franciscan Heath hospital in Crown Point at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.

The $200 million, state-of-the-art, full-service hospital is slated to open in fall 2023 and will serve South Lake County, as well as Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. 

"This day it doesn't just commemorate the start a new building in our community — it marks the beginning of a new age of health care in Northwest Indiana," said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. "This facility is going to be very important to Northwest Indiana and to what health care is in Northwest Indiana."

Franciscan Health Crown Point blessing and groundbreaking ceremony for a new state of the art full-service hospital

Posted by Franciscan Health on Thursday, September 24, 2020

McCormick said Franciscan Alliance leaders determined South Lake County was in need of a new, more accessible facility and came up with a "second-to-none facility."

Though gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony, McCormick said Thursday's event wasn't just about the new hospital. 

"It's about building community among us all; that is the real mission," he said, shortly before praising local healthcare workers for their dedication to the community during the COVID-10 pandemic. 

"It should not take a pandemic to recognize that those who dedicate their lives to caring for the sick and dying are every day heroes, not just heroes of the moment," McCormick said. 

Franciscan set to break ground on $200 million Crown Point hospital Thursday
Hotel, restaurants and more coming to Crown Point
Plan commission approves first phase of new Crown Point hospital; work set to begin next month
$200 million hospital coming in Crown Point by 2023, officials say

The current Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, formerly St. Anthony, was built in 1974.

The existing hospital at 1201 S. Main St. will continue to operate while the new hospital is being built. Franciscan Alliance is still exploring future uses for the building once the new hospital opens, said Robert Blaszkiewicz, spokesman for Franciscan Health.

A beacon of development

The new hospital will be the centerpiece of the Franciscan Health Crown Point Campus, which also will house expanded medical and education facilities, McCormick said. 

An existing University of St. Francis facility, as well as Franciscan Health Franciscan Point, will be expanded as part of the project.

Last week, developers broke ground on the $7 million University of St. Francis expansion

Crown Point advances $7 million St. Francis project
Major Crown Point hospital to be molded by one in Michigan City
New hospital, possible Andrean move to Crown Point part of multimillion-dollar plan

Nearly a year ago, Franciscan announced plans to transform the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231 to include the new hospital, the expanded University of St. Francis, commercial/retail and residential projects and potentially the new home of Andrean High School. 

The entire development, which could total $400 million to $500 million, is about 540 acres, with about 250 acres reserved for residential development, 80 acres for commercial projects and 60 acres has been set aside for the possible Andrean move.

Catholic Diocese of Gary Superintendent of Schools Joseph Majchrowicz later told The Times in an email talks about funding the new high school are still on the table.

Cal Bellamy, chairperson of the Franciscan Alliance Northern Indiana board of directors, said the Sisters of Franciscan Alliance are undertaking the multimillion-dollar project in a time of economic uncertainty because they have confidence in Crown Point's future. 

"The site is going to actually contain a lot more than the hospital. It's a comprehensive project, it will be medical, educational, commercial and retail and residential," Bellamy said. "That's why I used the word historic — this is a major commitment to the city of Crown Point."

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the new campus will bring jobs to the area, as its expected to host medical and educational facilities — two major fields in the Region. 

"This is to me, as the mayor, the beacon of quality health care that really resonates across the board. And that's the commitment that Franciscan Health has made not only years prior, but for decades going forward, and that should be applauded," Uran said. 

Before Franciscan and city officials tossed the celebratory shovel of dirt, the Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, of the Diocese of Gary, blessed the site. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

1
0
1
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts