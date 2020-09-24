Franciscan breaks ground on ‘landmark’ $200M Crown Point hospital

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Clear skies and the hum of traffic from Interstate 65 ushered in a new, landmark development for the city.

On Thursday afternoon, officials gathered to break ground on a new Franciscan Heath hospital in Crown Point at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.

The $200 million, state-of-the-art, full-service hospital is slated to open in fall 2023 and will serve South Lake County, as well as Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

"This day it doesn't just commemorate the start a new building in our community — it marks the beginning of a new age of health care in Northwest Indiana," said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point. "This facility is going to be very important to Northwest Indiana and to what health care is in Northwest Indiana."

McCormick said Franciscan Alliance leaders determined South Lake County was in need of a new, more accessible facility and came up with a "second-to-none facility."

Though gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony, McCormick said Thursday's event wasn't just about the new hospital.