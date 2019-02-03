The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust has awarded $59,380 in grants to support Franciscan Alliance programs that provide screenings and post-diagnostic services. The grants assist lower-income, medically underserved Hoosier women who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, with food, transportation, rent and utilities.
— A $24,880 grant will go to providing breast cancer screenings for women whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and lack sufficient insurance. Enrollment and screenings for this program are available at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Women’s Center Chesterton, Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center. Enrollment is also available at Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.
— A $15,000 grant will go toward post-diagnosis support services at Franciscan Health Michigan City and at Franciscan Health Women’s Center in Chesterton for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level.
— A $12,000 grant will go toward post-diagnostic support services at the Indianapolis Cancer Center or at Franciscan Health Mooresville for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level.
— A $7,500 grant will go toward post-diagnosis support services in Lake County for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level. Support services are available at Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Breast Care Center and Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.
The mission of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust Inc. is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana. Indiana residents may purchase an Indiana breast cancer awareness special group recognition license plate by visiting any BMV license branch or online at myBMV.com.
Visit www.breastcancerplate.org or call 866-724-2228.