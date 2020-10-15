Franciscan Health kicks off annual diaper drive

For the fourth consecutive year, Franciscan Health is working to ease a silent crisis that impacts many parents in Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs.

The annual Diaper Drive has become a tradition during Diaper Insecurity Month in October, with the goal of making sure that families have one less worry prior to the holidays.

The 2019 drive resulted in 30,000 diapers being delivered to families in need. During this pandemic, drive organizers are asking donors to provide monetary donations and reduce the risk of purchasing and delivering physical diapers. Monetary gifts allow the purchase of twice as many diapers due to discounted hospital purchase rates.

“As in previous years, the Diaper Drive sheds light on the silent crisis of diaper need within our communities and the incidents of child abuse and neglect it may lead to," said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager for Franciscan Health's Northern Division.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, diaper shortages around the country, created by disruptions in supply chains and bulk buying, have made it more difficult for families to maintain a steady supply of diapers for their children. This year, your support is needed more than ever."