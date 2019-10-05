GARY — Free flu shots are available at the city's Health Department, according to a department news release.
Residents may walk-in to get flu shots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. The flu shots are also available by appointment on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Call 219-882-5565 to make an appointment. The Health Department is located 1145 W. 5th Ave. It closes daily noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Additionally, the Gary Health Department's Vital Records Division will close at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16 and remained closed through 18 while staff attends a mandatory state vital records conference in Lafayette.
The public is advised that birth and death certificates will not be available during that time with health department staff away.
Regular hours for the Vital Records Division will resume 8:30 a.m. Monday Oct. 21.