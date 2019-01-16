A free screening of a new documentary, "No small matter," is set at Purdue University Northwest in the Hammond and Westville locations. The first screening is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Student Union & Library Building 150 D, Hammond. Greg Jacobs, co-director, will join in a post-screening conversation, through Lake Area United Way. The second screening is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the library student faculty building in Westville.
The documentary discusses early childhood education, through stories and humor. The movie discusses the importance of the first five years of children's lives.
For information, call 219-785-5485.