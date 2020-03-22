Free toilet paper rolls handed out at Hammond church amid COVID-19 pandemic

HAMMOND — A Hammond congregation is doing its part to help families in need amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Mike Matiscik and volunteers from the Christian Fellowship Church in Hammond handed out hundreds of toilet paper rolls to families just in a matter of hours Sunday afternoon.

Families were directed to pull into the church's parking lot, near the corner of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue, and were handed one toilet paper roll per car while adhering to social distancing guidance from state and local governments.

Matiscik said the group began distributing the rolls about 2 p.m. Sunday and planned to continue as long as it could keep up in the snowy weather or until the group ran out of toilet paper rolls.

He said he thought up the idea earlier in the week and purchased the toilet paper rolls from a company he knew to be in supply of the in-demand product.

"I was thinking, 'How could we help people?'" the pastor said. "You hear about the craziness of people fighting over this and hoarding this, and you don't want to be selfish."

Matiscik said his church offered its first online service this week after state discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.