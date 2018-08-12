The NAACP Hammond, Indiana, Branch is hosting its 2018 Freedom Luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Dynasty Banquet Hall, 4141 Calumet Ave.
The guest speaker is Roland Parrish, CEO of Parrish Restaurants, Ltd., which owns and operates 25 restaurants in Dallas and surrounding areas. The Dallas Business Journal awarded Roland its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
Roland’s $2M Leadership Gift supported the renovation of the former Management School Library at Purdue University. It was opened and renamed the Roland G. Parrish Library of Management and Economics in 2012. It’s the first facility at Purdue to be named after an African American. The library has received both National and International recognition. Also, his gift of philanthropy led to the building of the Rev. John and Marie Parrish Medical Clinic in Fort Portal, Uganda. The clinic, which opened in May of 2016, serves 6,000 orphans per year and is named in memory of his parents.
Lady Sax will entertain guests. Several outstanding community members and leaders, including Captain Kelvin Alcox, Supervisor of Community Affairs Division, Hammond Police Department, are being honored. Donations are $50 per person.
Call Homer Cobb at 219-670-0883, nancycobb357@att.net, or eslaugh108@aol.com.