Freshman wins 'Munster's Got Talent' competition
Munster High School freshman Mia Buono, center, is the winner of the 2020 "Munster's Got Talent." Tatum Hernandez, MHS freshman, right, placed second and Wilbur Wright Middle School seventh-grader Jack Sklar placed third. 

MUNSTER —  Freshman Mia Buono is the winner of the second annual “Munster’s Got Talent” with her contemporary dance solo titled “Quiet.”

Ninth-grader Tatum Hernandez placed second with her vocal solo of “From Eden” by Hozier and Wilbur Wright Middle School seventh-grader Jack Sklar placed third with his drum solo.

Buono beat out 11 other acts to take the first prize of $250. This is the second time she competed in “Munster’s Got Talent.” Last year she placed second.

Other contestants performed dance and vocal solos and the band “The Missing Peaze,” consisting of WWMS middle schoolers, also competed.

The event is a major fundraiser for the Munster Band Backers, the parent group supporting the Munster High School Marching Mustangs.

The event took place Feb. 25 at Theatre at the Center.

The band’s next fundraiser is Pasta Pizzazz from 3 to 7 p.m. today in the Wilbur Wright Middle School cafeteria, 8650 Columbia Ave. Tickets at the door are $15.

Three types of pasta will be available: meat, marinara or alfredo, provided by Jimbooo’s Catering. Attendees will also enjoy performances by the WWMS and MHS Jazz Bands, the Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, the state champion Winter Percussion ensemble and the Winter Guard team.

Those who'd like to listen to the concert and not eat can do so for a $5 fee.

