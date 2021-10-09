Friends, family help 4-year-old Crown Point girl fight cancer

LOWELL — Haven James, 4, played for hours at Harvest Tyme Farm Park while friends and family helped raise money for the girl’s cancer treatment bills.
The medical debt for her parents, Tim and Laura James, of Crown Point, is already six figures and climbing, Laura said.
Haven was diagnosed in April with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia while visiting Laura’s parents in Des Moines prior to Easter. About 3,000 cases are diagnosed per year.
Tim and Laura had just returned from running errands when grandma told them Haven had what appeared to be an infection in her thumb. The girl was running a fever, 102 degrees, and her hear rate was fast, at 145 beats per minute.
Laura took her to the pediatric emergency room at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines while Tim stayed with Haven’s sisters, Avery, 7, and Dylan, 6. Haven was soon admitted to the hospital.
“It all spiraled very quickly,” Laura said. Within 13 hours, Haven had been diagnosed with cancer. “It was a crazy whirlwind of activity after that.”
Laura called her husband to let him know.
“I literally jumped out of bed,” Tim said. “It didn’t seem real.”
“It’s literally every parent’s nightmare,” Laura added.
“The doctors there did a great job explaining what she has and how it’s treated,” Tim said. “I didn’t realize any forms of cancer are curable.”
Fortunately, 95% of patients with this cancer survive, although the treatment is lengthy. Haven’s anticipated end of treatment is June 2023.
“Once it’s gone, does it come back?” Tim asked the doctors. “Normally, it’s not the type of cancer that comes back,” he found out.
“The drugs she’s taking are as old as her grandparents in some cases,” Laura said.
Haven needed to be transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for additional treatment, but she wasn’t healthy enough to ride in an ambulance. If anything went wrong along the way, there wouldn’t be a children’s hospital nearby to take her to. The route was too far for a helicopter, too. A medical flight on a small plane was necessary.
After insurance, the James family owes more than $68,000 for that flight.
“She’s doing super amazing,” Laura said.
The insurance, however, is less than amazing.
Tim and Laura are self-employed; they own Pillar to Post Home Inspectors — “We’re the largest inspection company in Northwest Indiana,” Laura said, — and Northwest Indiana Radon and Environmental, a radon mitigation company.
Their previous insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace would have restricted them to Indiana providers, which would have meant sending Haven to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. A year ago, they switched to a different plan recommended by their agent. Later, they found out that plan has limited benefits.
The insurance company said prior to the flight that they wanted 14 days’ notice for prior authorization. But the flight was an emergency, Laura said, so they had to sign a waiver indicating Tim and Laura would be on the hook for whatever insurance wouldn’t pay.
“It’s a shame that people have to crowd source to pay their medical bills,” Laura said.
Shanna Schweitzer and Jessica Tanses, owners of S&J Real Estate, and their office manager, Amber Miller, decided in May to do Saturday’s fundraiser.
“We didn’t have to beg,” Tanses said. Benefactors were asking if they could donate.
“People were just outpouring with love,” Miller said.
Tim and Laura are accustomed to helping nonprofits. They would gladly have helped the S&J team, all of whom have young children, if the roles were reversed, Tanses said.
If insurance pays more than expected, Laura pledged to donate any excess to the charities that have helped them along the way.
Haven is in remission, with her next round of treatments beginning soon.
“She’s a vibrant, spunky little kid,” Laura said. “Through all of this, she’s been a rock star. The nurses just adore her.”