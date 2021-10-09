Friends, family help 4-year-old Crown Point girl fight cancer

Their previous insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act marketplace would have restricted them to Indiana providers, which would have meant sending Haven to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. A year ago, they switched to a different plan recommended by their agent. Later, they found out that plan has limited benefits.

The insurance company said prior to the flight that they wanted 14 days’ notice for prior authorization. But the flight was an emergency, Laura said, so they had to sign a waiver indicating Tim and Laura would be on the hook for whatever insurance wouldn’t pay.

“It’s a shame that people have to crowd source to pay their medical bills,” Laura said.

Shanna Schweitzer and Jessica Tanses, owners of S&J Real Estate, and their office manager, Amber Miller, decided in May to do Saturday’s fundraiser.

“We didn’t have to beg,” Tanses said. Benefactors were asking if they could donate.

“People were just outpouring with love,” Miller said.

Tim and Laura are accustomed to helping nonprofits. They would gladly have helped the S&J team, all of whom have young children, if the roles were reversed, Tanses said.