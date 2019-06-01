Friends, family rally for Kimmie's kids

LAKE STATION — Kimmie's Pub & Grub is lively, even on weekdays at 11 a.m. Family and close friends sit and laugh at the bar while planning an upcoming benefit. But there is someone missing: Kimmie.
Kimerly Belinsky Camacho, the "boss" of the bar, died unexpectedly May 16, five days after her 54th birthday. Friends remember her as loving and caring toward her patrons, family and the community.
"She did anything for everyone," said friend Dina Cortez. "She didn't judge. If someone needed help, she would take her shoes off, the shirt off her back. She just cared about people in general."
Cortez, friend Hannah Uylaki, Camacho's sister, Christine Belinsky Ocasio, and Camacho's daughter, Amanda Sanchez, took over planning the autism benefit, Ride for Autism, Camacho had scheduled today at the bar.
"I know a lot of people think this is a bar, but it's more," Uylaki said. "When I come here, I feel like I'm at home."
Ocasio pointed out the surface of the table at which the women were sitting. It was full with pictures of people. She said these pictures are of "every single body you know." She's counted 19 pictures of people who have already died, memorialized in the tabletop.
Remembering Kimerly
Like many others, Camacho had her share of personal trouble, Ocasio said. She said they are still waiting on the results of the autopsy, but the hospital told them the cause of death is cardiac arrest, unspecified.
"We don't know if she just was over-pressured and had a heart attack or if something did happen to her, but she left a legacy behind," Ocasio said.
Her family and friends have been "reminiscing, crying, laughing" while planning the benefit.
Camacho's big heart came from her big family: A husband, three daughters, one stepdaughter and one stepson who has died plus five grandchildren with one more on the way. Camacho called her husband, Robert, her "baby love."
"The people that came in here she made her family," Uylaki said.
Camacho opened her home, and the bar's back apartment, to people who needed a place to stay, kids fighting with parents or living on the streets, Ocasio and Sanchez said.
"A huge heart"
Camacho was always willing to give all she had to others, according to her friends. Uylaki said Camacho did "several benefits to help pay for funerals, to lay loved ones to rest if they didn't have insurance or if they needed help."
She had also worked with The Rainbow Shelter in Gary and once traveled for six weeks to El Savador to volunteer at Fundacion Exodo, a home for abandoned children from high-risk environments. Camacho raised money for the children's clothing, an Xbox and even a car, Cortez said. Camacho hosted Kimmie for Kids every Christmas, always wanting to help children.
Camacho closed the bar on holidays, such as Thanksgiving and Easter, and provided food for those "who didn't have a place to eat."
"We spent our holidays with the neighborhood," Sanchez said.
Ride for Autism
Camacho had recruited her friends and family to help her with the benefit before she died, but now they "are picking up where she left off", Uylaki said. "We want to make it the best, for her."
Camacho's own family members have autism — a nephew, two grandsons — and she has friends with the same experiences. Cortez's grandson and Uylaki's daughter both have autism.
"She was huge for autism, so she wanted this to be one of the biggest benefits she had yet," Cortez said. "We want to make her proud."