Friends, family search for woman after vacant car is found on I-65

Ariana Taylor

23-year-old Ariana Taylor was reported missing after a vacant Chevy Traverse was found on I-65. 

GARY— A 23-year-old woman has been reported missing after a vacant car was found Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Gary, Indiana State Police said. 

State police responded to reports of an unoccupied Chevrolet Traverse in a northbound lane of I-65 at the 261 mile marker near the Interstate 80 overpass at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police do not know when exactly the car was left on I-65, but believe the incident occurred overnight. 

Police said Ariana Taylor is believed to have been the last person in possession of the vehicle. 

Taylor's friends and family have organized searches for her and have circulated flyers with pictures of her. According to the flyer, Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans and red and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. 

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 219-660-0000 or call 911. 

