Friends, family search for woman after vacant car is found

GARY — A Lake County woman has been reported missing after police responded to an accident scene near Interstate 65 on Saturday, police said.

Gary Police officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday and discovered a vehicle had left I-65 and crashed below the expressway, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Indiana State Police took control of the accident scene and are investigating it as a hit-and-run, Westerfield said. State police identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Traverse and said the accident scene was located at the 261 mile marker near the Interstate 80 overpass.

The registered owner of the vehicle told police Ariana Taylor, 23, was supposed to be the last person in possession of the vehicle, Westerfield said.

A foot search by Gary officers and a Gary K-9 was conducted, along with an air search by the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter, Westerfield said, but Taylor was not found.

A missing persons report was filed with the Lake County Sheriff's Department on Saturday and with the Gary Police Department on Sunday, Westerfield said.

"Officer foot searches, K-9 searches, helicopter, ATV and dive searches have been conducted with no results," Westerfield said, adding that local hospitals were contacted, also with no results.

Taylor's friends and family have organized searches for her and have circulated flyers with pictures of her. According to police, Taylor is approximately 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans and red and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gary Det. Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209, call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.

