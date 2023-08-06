When folks step off for a stroll along the trails of Lemon Lake County Park Sept. 23 they'll be making a difference in a big way for those in need.

Now in its 16th year, the Friends of the Pool Walk, organized by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District Council of Gary, annually raises funds to support the SVDP mission.

"St. Vincent de Paul assists anyone in need regardless of religion, culture or ethnicity. Their need is our only concern," Diane McKern, SVDP Walk Coordinator, said.

Last year, McKern said, the Council, comprised of 22 conferences in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, assisted over 35,000 neighbors in need with financial assistance with housing, utilities, food and more.

There are 18 SVDP food pantries. There are about 500 volunteers serving those in need in the Diocese of Gary. They range from the local parish (conference level) to Council officers and staff.

"Our membership ... gave out over$1 million in assistance last year for financial assistance for housing and utilities, food, car repairs, medication costs, and more," McKern said.

That's why organizers are inviting people to join them to not only walk, but to also enjoy the camaraderie and food during the Fellowship Picnic that follows.

Besides walking, those planning to participate are encouraged to get pledges from friends and family to make the fundraiser a big success. Registering online makes it easy to reach out to people across the country and build on the goal each registrant sets.

Participants can also designate the specific SVDP conference to which they would like their pledges to go. McKern said funds raised for the conferences will stay with them to serve their local needs.

The website where people can register www.fopwalk.org provides a list for participants to find the SVDP conference (church-based) nearest them, or they can call 219-845-7531 or email garycouncilsvdp@att.com to get the information.

Potential walkers can also contact their local SVDP members to make a pledge and register.

In-person registration will open at 9a.m. at the Walk site Sept. 23. The Walk will begin at 10 a.m. with the Fellowship Picnic at 11a.m.

"It's a wonderful event," District Council of Gary President Michael Martinelli said. He most often is seen manning the grill for the Fellowship Picnic.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week

Lemon Lake County Park is at 6322 W. 133rd Ave. in Crown Point.