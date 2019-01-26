Gary residents speak at the “People's State of the City" hosted by Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary and Gary's Christ United Methodist Church. The forum was hosted at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center Saturday afternoon.
GARY — Weighing in on topics from education to police-involved violence, community members of Gary gathered to host their own “People's State of the City,” where regular residents' voices held the spotlight in a lively back-and-forth.
The Saturday afternoon forum at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center was hosted by Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary and Gary's Christ United Methodist Church. This was the first formal “State of the City” the groups have hosted, said Lorell Kilpatrick, a Black Lives Matter member and organizer.
Jobs, the local economy, police violence, police oversight and incarceration were discussed in an audience-fueled forum where attendees took turns voicing their views and concerns of their home city.
When it came to jobs, residents discussed ways to hold the city accountable in ensuring Gary residents are employed for building projects coming into the community.
The topic of public schools and the future of Gary's youth fueled comments about the disconnect between students and their educators.
At one point, Eddra Muhammad, founder of Black Economic Education for Metropolitan Sufficiency in Gary, asked the room, “How many people here are principals or teachers in Gary schools?”
The attendees exchanged glances as no one raised their hands.
“That's the problem,” Muhammad said.
Muhummad, an educator at 21st Century Charter School, sees a glum outlook ahead for many of Gary's children and young adults.
“It's getting worse,” she said. “There's a real disconnect in the alliance between teachers and students and parents.”
Taking matters into their own hands, residents talked about how they've been working to bridge the gap to provide their vision of quality education to youth. One church pastor talked about a summer program the church is attempting to make year-round that provides education and experiences in music, art, writing, math and more.
Another woman spoke about homeschooling as an alternative and a network of African American homeschoolers in Northwest Indiana, in which 12 families are involved so far.
Police violence and oversight conjured a back-and-forth discussion reflective of the dilemmas many residents face when interacting with police. This issue was the reason that Gary's own Black Lives Matter chapter was started, Kilpatrick said.
One young law graduate implored people to know their rights and exercise them when stopped by police, including questioning whether the reason for a traffic stop is legal.
Kilpatrick agreed with the man and added, “It's invaluable to know your rights. However, we've all seen people who were well within their rights and they ended up dead.”
Another resident said refusing to comply with police could be seen as aggressiveness and could put people in danger. Kilpatrick said both schools of thought are factors that play into the complexity of civilian to police relations.
“These viewpoints sum up how people see this issue,” Kilpatrick said while moderating discussion. “It's emotional, and that's why we need to talk about it.”
Residents also discussed whether Gary is under-policed or over-policed.
When speaking about incarceration, the accessibility of education to inmates was brought to light by those who had been incarcerated or knew people who have been to prison.
Several residents agreed that accessibility to grants and other educational opportunities could reduce the problem of recidivism.
While most of the attendees were local residents, business owners, activists and organization members, some officials came to listen.
“I thought it was inspiring to see community members and grassroots organizations come together to share their thoughts and their vision on how to move the city forward,” state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said.
The next Black Lives Matter NWI-Gary Meeting will be Feb. 6 at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 1276 W. 20th Avenue in Gary.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
