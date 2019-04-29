In 1845, it took travelers making the arduous trip from Chicago to points east and south, almost a full day to get to the Brass Tavern at the corner of Old Pike and the Old Highway in what would become Munster.
There, according to contemporary accounts, they could spend the night and expect an "attractive and delectable" meal prepared by Julia Watkins Brass, who owned the two-story stagecoach stop with her husband and ran it even while he was trying to strike it rich during the California Gold Rush.
“She made these huge sugar cookies,” says JoAnne Shafer, who compiled and tested the recipes for "The Brass Tavern Cookbook: A Collection of Nostalgic Recipes Commemorating the Establishment in 1845 of The Brass Tavern & Inn, the First Permanent Settlement in Munster, Indiana."
The well-researched tome is fascinating not only for its recipes but also as a showcase of how life was in those much wilder times. Shafer’s book shares tidbits such as partridges being so plentiful they often darkened the sky and were much more common on dinner tables than nowadays.
Now Old Pike is known as Ridge Road and Old Highway Columbia Avenue. Chicago is just a short drive, and the Munster Historical Society has offered classes on baking Julia’s wonderful cookies. The tavern is gone—it was sold to the Johann and Wilhelmina Stallbohm along with 200 acres for the then hefty sum of $5,000. The Stallbohms lived in the tavern and raised the crops Wilhelmina used in what was truly a farm-to-table restaurant.
“In spite of our seeming isolation, the tavern was a busy thriving place, where life could not grow dull,” Wilhelmina Stallbohm Kaske, daughter of Wilhemina and Johann, wrote decades later. “The only telegraph office in the region was housed there, and it was to the tavern that news of the assassination of Lincoln first came. Our nearest post office was Gibson, Indiana, (near Evansville) but news of the outside world was brought in by the transients, and many important discussions of world events were carried on in the old wineroom where people came from many miles away to taste the famous wine my father made of the currants from mother's lovely garden.”
In 1884, Wilhelmina married Hugo Kaske and the couple, after moving away, returned to live in the tavern.
“When the tavern burned in 1909, the couple built the Kaske House, home to the Munster Historical Museum,” says Shafer, curator of the Kaske House and Historical Museum. “Julia Brass’s father fought in the Revolutionary War and the site of the tavern is marked by plaque donated in 1927 by the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.”
Though the Stallbohm family was of German descent, a large segment of Munster’s early population was Dutch, according to Shafer, who moved to Munster in 1977 and joined the historical society in the 1990s. Indeed, the name Munster derives from Eldert and Monster, who arrived with his sons Jacob, Antonie and Pieter from a previous marriage. Jacob fought in the Civil War and returning home, opened the Munster General Store, which also housed the post office as was common then. Wilhemina Kaske writes that her early neighbors were the Klootwyks, Jabaays, Kooys, Munsters, Dibbles, Wilson, Johnsons, Grugels, Harts, Van Bodegravens, and Sints.
Wilhemina notes that her childhood “was never lacking in excitement with the many visitors to watch and listen to, the work to help with in and out of doors.”
Community involvement that remains a vital force in Munster was evident decades ago when a group of volunteers produced plays to raise thousands of dollars to develop Community Park and other town venues.
“When they started doing the plays, the park was just a big field in the middle of town,” says Shafer.
“We have a wonderful display about how it came about in the lobby at the Munster Branch of the Lake County Public Library," says Carole Cornelison, president of Munster Historical Society, describing the exhibit as a fascinating and educational story of early Munster volunteerism and community development 60 years ago. A smaller version of the exhibit was on display at the Munster Town Hall in April and is now in its permanent home at the museum.
The Munster Community Park Players project, researched extensively by Mark Kenney and Tom Allen, both of whom grew up in Munster and have known each other since attending first grade at St. Thomas More School in Munster (they also were in Little League together), was put together as a public exhibit by the historical society. The project began when Kenney posted a query on Facebook asking whether anyone remembered plays/skits and musicals produced from around 1958 to 1963 to raise funds for Community Park.
“No one commented for four years, then a young man said his mom was a cast member in three of the plays,” Kenney, a member of the historical society, says of the all-volunteer activity. “His comment generated lots of interest, and we soon had over 40 comments.”
Kenney asked long-time friend Allen, whose mother, Lee, had written the five plays including “It Happened in Munster,” whether his family would be willing to donate her scripts to the historical society. The two then decided to interview local residents who had been cast members.
“We found five performers — Joan Knutson, Fran Ottenheimer Burnett, Margo Dixon Powers, Elaine Olson and Dr. Robert Hulett,” says Kenney. "They range in age from 85 to 98 years old and have amazingly clear memories from 60 plus years ago.”
Kenney is excited about the success of the project and how it’s generated a tremendous amount of interest in early Munster.
“It shows how everyone joined together volunteering, creating positive feelings and helping make Munster a great little town,” he says. “That’s the way Munster was and still is today.”