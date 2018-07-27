WHITING — The Pierogi Fest Polka Parade barreled into its 25th year Friday evening with togas, Polish grandmothers on motorcycles and hundreds of thousands of pierogi-hungry fans.
The Polka Parade stretched from Davis Avenue to 119th Street to New York Avenue, carrying a wave of pierogi-filled fervor through Whiting’s downtown, celebrating 25 years of madcap tradition. The parade, an institution one year older than the festival, has drawn spectators from Germany, Canada, Australia and across the globe.
This year, the parade pulled inspiration from zany classics “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Animal House.”
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura led the way as a tuxedoed magician, followed by an array of whimsical rolling displays including a giant octopus float, superheroes, a gang of Ghostbusters, giant Polish food mascots, outlandish creatures and more.
Marching in suit with whimsical tradition were festival darlings the Pierogi Fest Buscia Brigade, the Lawnmower Brigade, the Pierogi Pups and Mr. Pierogi and Friends. The Dance Connection whipped the crowd up into spontaneous polka frenzies followed by a flock of dancers.
Don Popravak, chairman of the event’s marketing committee, said an estimated 150,000 people gathered along 119th Street Friday evening — a crowd that grows with every year.
“I describe the parade as Polish Mardi Gras,” Popravak said. “We’re a bunch of kindred spirits from the same flock. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of something that began as a grassroots effort, and has tremendously grown, all because of all of the work people have put into it year after year.”
Festival vice-chairman Rick Massoels said he remembers when the first parade just consisted of a police car, a firetruck, a high school band and six guys pushing lawnmowers.
“It’s the wackiest parade ever thrown,” Massoels said of the massive growth of Whiting’s yearly celebratory pierogi ritual. “It’s been beautiful to watch grow, it means we are doing something right.”
Diane Kaminsky has been a member of the Buscia brigade for 21 years and has watched the gang of Polish women in aprons and babushkas grow into 30.
“It’s exciting- it’s the crowds, the fun, pulling people out to dance with them,” Kaminsky said.
Hailed by Trip Advisor as one of the wackiest traditions in the nation, Pierogi Fest stretches through the weekend with a plethora of food vendors, concerts, games and arts and crafts vendors.
The fest continues Saturday with appearances by Whiting's favorite gang of Buscias at 11 a.m. with their comedic cooking show and a day of entertainment from the Hoosier Hrvati Orchestra, Mr. Pierogi and the Doughboys, International Slovak Dancers and many more. For more information about the Polka Contest, Whiting Idol and the variety of performances and games running Saturday and Sunday, visit: www.pierogifest.net.
As for next year, Popravak said it’s only going to get bigger and wackier.
“For my goal, I want the crowd to grow to a million,” he said. “We still have a lot of 119th Street to go through.”