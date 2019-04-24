Fundraiser helps with the future enhancement of education

HIGHLAND —The Highland Education Foundation hosted its third annual Trivia Night to raise money for educational grants.
The event raised about $8,000 that will go toward future grants to enable Highland teachers to be innovative in the classroom. This is the third year in a row HEF maxed out its location for Trivia Night and hosted close to 200 participants.
Doug Jones, vice president of HEF, has seen the event grow every year.
“The foundation’s goal is to help the teachers and students of Highland and Trivia Night makes that possible,” Jones said. “This event is our primary fundraiser that enables teachers, students and educators to be in one room to have some fun and raise money for a good cause. It’s amazing to see everyone who shows up.”
Suzanne Rodriguez, a teacher at Merkley Elementary School, was there to compete and have fun with her co-workers who all wore their Team Merkley shirts.
“It was important for us to be here because HEF has funded a grant that I applied for in my classroom and it really helped me engage with my students on another level,” said Rodriguez. “If this is one way in which I can help give back to them, I’m more than happy to do it.”
The event not only focused on supporting education, but also to raise awareness about the foundation within the community and ensure participants had a great time.
Dennis Marich, a member of the community of Highland, was there to support the students and had high hopes on taking home the prize.
The Trivia Night consisted of seven rounds covering a variety of topics, from “Are you smarter than a Fifth-Grader” to entertainment and music.
Judi Caddick, president of HEF, was amazed by the turnout.
“We are beyond overwhelmed by the support the community continues to show. Everyone came out to have a wonderful time and support a great cause and this gives us the opportunity to keep giving back,” Caddick said.