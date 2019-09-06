LAKE VILLAGE — Residents will gather Saturday to support a farmer seriously injured in a crash on U.S. 41 last spring and to encourage others to share the road with farmers.
Daniel Nelson, 51, of Lake Village, spent 19 days in intensive care after he was thrown from his farm tractor May 16 when a semitrailer hit it from behind on U.S. 41, about a quarter mile south of the Kankakee River in Newton County.
Nelson suffered severe trauma to his chest and a broken pelvis, and he has had to learn to walk again following his injuries.
A fundraiser Saturday at the Lake Township Park and Community Room, 9728 North County Road 300 West, Lake Village, will benefit Nelson and his family as they continue on the long road to recovery.
Organizers also hope to raise awareness of the need to share the road with farmers, family friend Lori Postma said.
Nelson comes from a long line of farmers and graduated from Lowell High School in 1986, she said. His family is active in 4-H, Horse and Pony, Pop Warner and more.
He farms in Newton and Lake counties in Indiana and Kankakee County in Illinois, she said.
Postma, who has been providing updates on Nelson's condition as The Nelson Update blog on Facebook, said the community response "has been absolutely wonderful."
People have been spreading the message: #ShareTheRoadWithFarmers, she said.
Organizers plan to put up pictures of Nelson's crash during the fundraiser to help raise awareness, she said.
The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a cornhold tournament starting at 3 p.m. Signups for the tournament will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
A hog roast dinner will start at 5 p.m. The event will include games, prizes, live and silent auctions, a bake walk, beer and wine and live entertainment.