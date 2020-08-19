Fundraiser to be held for scholarship fund in memory of Crown Point teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An upcoming event will be held benefiting a scholarship in the memory of a Crown Point teen who died in a crash last year.

The family of Clayton Gaudry is hosting the first Fundraiser Night Out to raise donations for Clayton’s Gift of Hope. Money raised from the event will go toward the Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Hall of Justice at 220 S. Main St. in Crown Point. The cost will be $25 for tickets purchased in advance and $30 at the door.

The Gaudry family said there is still a good amount of tickets left for purchase. Due to coronavirus, it has been difficult to sell tickets and gather donations for the fund.

There will be food, beer, wine and refreshments and the event is age 21 and over only. There will also be a cash bar for mixed drinks. In addition, the event will include a DJ, raffles and a silent auction.

The Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a Crown Point High School senior who is college-bound to Indiana University, as Gaudry planned to do. This year the Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship awarded $2,550 to Skylar Golding.