Northwest Indiana will pay its respects Thursday to two medics killed in a crash Sunday in Valparaiso.
Nicholas Branham, 36, of Valparaiso, and Jaclyn Nauracy, 26, of Schererville, were remembered this week for their desire to help others and their love for their jobs.
Branham was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter, and Nauracy was an emergency medical technician planning to start the fire academy next month.
They both worked for Superior Ambulance Service. Nauracy was a volunteer EMT for the Lake Hills Fire Department, and Branham recently signed on as a volunteer firefighter in South Haven.
A motorcycle ride is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and will travel between Branham's visitation in Munster and Nauracy's visitation at in Schererville.
Branham and Nauracy died Sunday after the driver of a white Cadillac Escalade pulled into the path of the motorcycle they were riding at Ind. 130 and Froberg Road.
Police said Wednesday the Escalade driver was Judith West, 76, of Hobart. West was not issued any citations, and the crash remains under investigation, Valparaiso police Sgt. Michael Grennes said.
Branham had loved firefighters and police officers since he was a child, said his half-sister Jennifer Niehoff.
"He just always wanted to help," she said.
He graduated from the Indiana District 1 Fire Academy in 2016 and loved his job, she said.
"He just loved the excitement, helping people," she said. "He loved the rush of it."
Branham was hard-working, silly, caring and always willing to help others, she said.
He also was devoted to his daughter, Alyssa, 11.
"He truly loved his daughter more than anyone and always put her needs before his own," Niehoff said.
Nauracy's family said she was a loving, giving person who dedicated her life to helping others. At one point, she worked as an EMT and also rovided applied behavior analysis therapy for special needs children.
"She was always just helping people," brother Adam Nauracy said. "She really did not care about what kind of money she was making. She really just cared about 'Can I make somebody's life better?'" he said.
Nauracy's visitation is set for 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10701 Olcott Ave., St. John.
Branham's viewing is set for 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster.
The Angels of Mayhem Motorcycle Club is planning a ride from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday starting at Three Monkeys Pub, 21 W. 112th Ave. in Crown Point.
From there, riders will travel to Burns-Kish in Munster and continue on to Nauracy's Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association service at Chapel Lawn, said Kevin LaDuke, a firefighter/paramedic in St. John.
Branham and Nauracy both were friends to club members, LaDuke said.
"Where there's a tragedy like this, we all get together and try to support the families involved and pay our respects," he said.
LaDuke expected about 40 riders. A police escort has been requested to ease any traffic congestion and ensure the safety of riders, he said.
Other motorcycle clubs assisting with the ride include Unforgotten Souls, Sanctified Souls and Brothers in Blue, LaDuke said.