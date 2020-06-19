Funeral services set for retired officer who was fatally shot at hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — Funeral services for a retired officer who was fatally shot at Community Hospital early Tuesday are have been set at a Munster church.

The services for Ryan Askew, former Lake County Sheriff’s police commander, will be held June 26 at Family Christian Center at 340 45th Ave. in Munster.

Visitation will be held 9-11 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. An Honor Guard will represent the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for the services.

Askew retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department in 2004 as a commander. He was remembered as a gentle, laid-back man who got along with everyone. He left behind a wife, daughter and two foster children, police said.

Askew was fatally shot by a fellow security guard early Tuesday as a patient choked him, the Lake County prosecutor's office said. The investigation is ongoing.

Benny Freeman remained hospitalized Thursday for an undisclosed condition.

