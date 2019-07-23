Designed to showcase the city and its lakefront, Fusic Fest is a testament that East Chicago is up and coming again, says Steve Segura, multimedia specialist for East Chicago.
“It’s a wonderful place for families and friends both from the city and also other communities in Northwest Indiana to enjoy kids’ activities and rides, a wide assortment of food vendors and live entertainment,” he says.
Fusic Fest, held at Jeorse Park Beach, is also a chance to show off the upgrades that make the lakefront a destination, including Harborwalk, artistic elements such as sculptures, a natural habitat area and public seating, says Natalie Adams, East Chicago Marina and Lakefront manager.
There’s also a $500,000 concert quality stage that Adams says “takes your breath away.”
All this is the perfect backdrop for the third annual Fusic Fest, a free concert weekend presented by Mayor Anthony Copeland Aug. 2-4.
“We re-branded several years ago and took it a step further,” says Adams “The festival used to be the Taste of East Chicago, which was very popular but Fusic Fest, a fusion of food, fun and music, let’s people know we’re more than just food, we’re also music and family fun.”
A plethora of food vendors will be on hand to showcase the culinary diversity of East Chicago as well as traditional fair food.
“Our vendors will be selling a wide range of food include funnel cakes, ice cream, shave ice, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, hot dogs, walking tacos, pizza, barbecue, jerk dishes, Puerto Rican fare, popcorn, elephant ears and cotton candy,” says Adams. “And we have contracts out for more.”
Beer and wine will be available for sale as well.
“Fusic Fest is featuring headliners as well as local artists each night,” says Adams.
Aug. 2 is a tribute to the '80s with Freestyle and House music performers including Cece Peniston, Sweet Sensation, George Lamond Coro, David (Diamond Girl) and Bob Bake hosted by DJ Tim Schommer.
Aug. 3 is a '90s Beach Party with R&B artists, Case & Dru Hill with Sisqó and hip hop artist Juvenile.
Aug. 4 it's Latin Night and Mexican musician Ramon Ayala, a composer and songwriter of Norteño music known as the "King of the Accordions” takes the stage. A four time Grammy Award winner, Ayala has recorded more than 113 albums.
“Every year it gets more popular,” says Adams. “We’re very happy to have so many come and have a great time.”