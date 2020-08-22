Future of Griffith's Franklin Center uncertain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The vacuum created by the YMCA's departure has left an uncertain future for the Franklin Center.

The Y, planning to rent the soon-to-be-closed Ready Elementary School from the public school system, moved out of Franklin Center last Friday, Building Commissioner Steve McDermott said.

"The town is in the process of getting appraisals on the Franklin Center," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

This will help establish a selling price if the town offers it to private entities.

The building, which is nonprofit, should join the property tax rolls, said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.

"The town has no business owning a building like this," he said.

The town acquired Franklin from the school system for $1 after the building was closed as an elementary school in 2011.

"I agree with Councilman Hobson in that the town government should not be in the landlord business," especially if future commerce inside can avoid paying any taxes, Ryfa said.

With the Y now gone, the historic 81-year-old building is virtually empty except for the popular Hi-Rail Modular Train Club.