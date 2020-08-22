 Skip to main content
Future of Griffith's Franklin Center uncertain
Future of Griffith's Franklin Center uncertain

STOCK_Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GRIFFITH — The vacuum created by the YMCA's departure has left an uncertain future for the Franklin Center.

The Y, planning to rent the soon-to-be-closed Ready Elementary School from the public school system, moved out of Franklin Center last Friday, Building Commissioner Steve McDermott said.

"The town is in the process of getting appraisals on the Franklin Center," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

This will help establish a selling price if the town offers it to private entities.

The building, which is nonprofit, should join the property tax rolls, said Councilman Tony Hobson, R-5th.

"The town has no business owning a building like this," he said.

The town acquired Franklin from the school system for $1 after the building was closed as an elementary school in 2011.

"I agree with Councilman Hobson in that the town government should not be in the landlord business," especially if future commerce inside can avoid paying any taxes, Ryfa said.

With the Y now gone, the historic 81-year-old building is virtually empty except for the popular Hi-Rail Modular Train Club.

Other nonprofit entities are interested in moving in, including the Lake Area Recovery Club and Hope Church, which has already been renting space there from the Y.

Town officials plan to inspect the building to confirm that it is ready for occupancy by other parties.

Ryfa said any leases would be short term as the town prepares to sell the building.

"At issue is the building is very old and will cost absolutely hundreds of thousands of dollars in future capital expenses," Ryfa said.

The council will be deeding the building over to the Redevelopment Commission in the near future so that commission can begin marketing the site.

Most likely, the commission will announce the building's availability and give prospective businesses and developers a deadline to pitch their ideas, Ryfa said.

These ideas could range from using the building for some type of commerce or completely razing and replacing it with something new, Ryfa said.

