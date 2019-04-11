HOBART — As many celebrated accomplishments that have been made to bring more civility in the world, there was a focus on what's to come.
Clyde Rivers, founder and president of iChange Nations, said he is looking to youths to help make a difference and bring positive change in the world.
“I have so much hope in our future,” Rivers said Thursday night during the fourth World Civility Day gala at the Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Rivers encouraged people to stand up and fight for what's right and not be afraid of engaging others to bring change.
After delivering a message to inspire others, Rivers presented awards to people from around the world for their efforts to help those around them.
It included people working to empower women and a doctor providing free surgeries to those in need.
Rivers, an honorary ambassador for the Republic of Burundi, described the award recipients as heroes and people making differences in lives of others.
The World Civility Day was hosted by Community Civility Counts, a landmark initiative that started in 2015 by the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee, said Chuck Hughes, the chamber's executive director.
Thursday's gala combined civility with entertainment, Hughes said. It featured singer and actress Melba Moore, a Tony Award winner and four-time Grammy nominee.
Actor and entrepreneur Reggie Thornton also spoke during the event.
Thornton explained it's surprising what people do for fame. But he has been successful while staying civil.
The “proud product of Gary” said many people involved in show business are back stabbing, and they can be full of envy.
Although he is around that negativity, Thornton said he chooses to do what's right even when it can be easier to do what's wrong.
He credits his parents for providing him with the tools to live by, he said.
Thornton, who now lives in Los Angeles, said his parents sacrificed for him taught him to treat all people with respect.
Although show business can attract people who do uncivil acts to get ahead, Thornton wants to accomplish his goals on his on merit, he said.
That's how he got his start in show business.
He explained how it all began in Gary with a dance trio he joined. That group started winning talent shows, and members were making names for themselves when they were invited to dance on the music variety show “Soul Train.”
After a couple of appearances, they were asked to be regulars on the show, Thornton said.
Prior to the gala, World Civility Day also was celebrated with workshops at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.
The activities there included ambassadorship training, civility in the workplace and a lesson on ways to help eliminate bullying.