LOWELL — Hitting the garage and craft sale that kicks off Lowell's 5-day Labor Day celebration has been tradition for Mary Aitken.
"We've been coming to this garage sale since they started it when it was under the tents out back," said Aitken, who was accompanied by friend Denise Paciorek.
"I take the day off every year," she said. This year, she said, she is shopping for her grandkids -- Maci, Kylie and Liam Aitken -- and showed off a Barbie doll in handmade clothing she had just bought from merchant Connie Owen.
The sale, presented by American Legion Post 101 Auxiliary, had a few less items from which to choose this year because a crafter who would have filled seven booths had to cancel at the last minute, sponsors said. Still, those who went to the grounds at 108 E. Commercial Ave. found what they considered quality items.
"I've sold quite a few end tables already," said Dorothy Gwyn-Mass as she showed a large oak headboard and drop-leaf table to a visitor.
All items in that particular section, provided by American Legion and Auxiliary members, don't have price tags. All donations made go to support veterans, sponsors said.
Those visiting the sale Thursday got a sneak preview of the colorful mural being painted on the west wall of the post's building. It's being done by artist Mark Paul John and will be unveiled and dedicated in a ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. A fish fry, hosted by St. Edward's Knights of Columbus in Lowell, is served from 4 to 7 p.m Friday.
Saturday's activities start early with the 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. sponsored by the Tri-Creek Education Foundation.
The American Legion grounds open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the festival featuring food booths and and live entertainment.
There's a Kiddie parade at 1 p.m Sunday leaving from Olde Towne Square and fireworks at 8 p.m. There's a viewing area behind Oak Hill Elementary School at 425 S. Nichols St. The site is also accessed from 195 W. Oakley Ave. Visitors are invited to bring chairs and blankets.
The 99th annual Lowell Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday culminate the festivities.