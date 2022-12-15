Gardens on Carolina residents receive Christmas presents from community organizations

GARY — Denise Rimmer describes her home at Gardens on Carolina as godsent.

Rimmer was the third resident to move into the low-income, senior living facility after it opened in August 2013. She and other residents spend quality time together playing bingo, card games and having movie nights.

"I'm just so grateful," Rimmer said.

On Thursday, nearly 40 residents at Gardens on Carolina celebrated Christmas early at the second annual angel tree outreach sponsored by The Salvation Army of Lake County. Live music, presents and a hot meal were provided to all residents.

"Our seniors have lived full lives," said Kevin Feldman, The Salvation Army director of development. "Everyone here today who's receiving gifts are deserving of those gifts."

Feldman said Gardens on Carolina approached The Salvation Army last year with hopes of hosting an angel tree outreach. The nonprofit had never hosted a senior event before, but Feldman was open to the idea.

"When I was contacted I thought, let's do this," he said. "We did it last year, we did it this year, and we're going to be doing this every year now."

Hartsfield Village senior living of Munster and the Gary SouthShore Railcats baseball club received wish lists from residents before gifts were bought. Susan Hynek, head of senior wellness at Hartsfield, said this event is an opportunity to acknowledge peer groups and display the collaboration of different communities.

"We tried to fulfill every tag that was given to us. Now we're here to share the joy of Christmas with the residents," Hynek said. "It's special because it's seniors giving gifts to seniors."

Alice Elshakoushy of Gary said she asked for a new pair of gloves, a hat and a scarf. The six-year resident is very appreciative of the donor organizations and Gardens on Carolina for making her holiday brighter.

"Gardens on Carolina has made my life so much richer. It was so boring before. I just stayed in my apartment and I was very shy," she said. "This past year I've kind of come out of my shell. It's very nice."

In addition to the presents, American Precision Services of Gary provided a hot meal for residents after singing along to Christmas songs. Owner Bob Migliorini said he was touched by the event last year and he wanted to donate food this year from Freddy's Steakhouse in Hammond.

Property manager Ilonia Hill is thankful for the organizations that helped bring joy to her residents at Gardens on Carolina.

"Oftentimes facilities liked ours are tucked away in the city of Gary and overlooked," Hill said. "Whenever we can tap into different resources and organizations, it offers comfort to our residents."