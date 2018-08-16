GARY — Local officials say road closure will continue through September as NIPSCO upgrades natural gas services this year.
Road closures will continue in Gary on portions of Ind. 55, or Cleveland Avenue, between 45th Avenue and 73rd Avenue.
Roads will be temporarily closed to inspect and upgrade three natural gas lines in the area, according to a Gary news release.
Closures will occur a few weeks apart. Other closures are located near 45th avenue, 58th Avenue and 65th Avenue.
Construction will continue during regular business hours through September, weather permitting.
Signs and detour routes will be posted ahead of time.
NIPSCO will also continue to work with city traffic officials to ensure the safety of motorists and to make sure all work runs smoothly, the release states.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution when travelling near any construction zone to ensure personal safety and the safety of construction crews working on this project.
NIPSCO appreciates the patience of the community during this important system modernization project that will provide future benefits to customers in Northwest Indiana.
For more information on NIPSCO’s modernization plan please visit NIPSCO.com/future.