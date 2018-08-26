Gary Area Career Center gets some help

The Gary Area Career Center got some work done to its facility thanks to the Lowe's Heroes project. Each year Lowe's stores collaborate on a group project to make a difference in the community. This year the Merrillville Lowe's store teamed up to help the Gary Area Career Center.
This year's project including doing some landscaping around the building and repainting the school. The Merrillville store donated all the materials and their employees donated their time to come out and work all weekend to accomplish the work.
Michelle Meadows, Director of Career and Technical Education at the career center, said she had applied for a grant and was approached by Lowe's to consider the heroes project and was glad they took on the Career Career Center.
"It looks great," Meadows said. "The Lowe's project gives back to those in the community and I'm hoping other people see the good that can be done and help out more in the community."