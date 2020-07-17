Gary beach to stay open; Prince mandates face masks 'immediately'

GARY — Bucking the trend of other city leaders shutting down lakefront access this week, Mayor Jerome Prince on Friday said he is keeping the city's beachfront open, saying the six-mile stretch will allow for social distancing.
Prince's decision to keep the city's beachfront open comes on the heels of Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura opting to shut down the cities' relatively smaller beaches due to overcrowding concerns and spillover from Illinois.
"At this point, we believe that the data and evidence we've seen does not warrant or suggest that we have to shut the beach down," Prince said. "But let me make that emphatically clear, if that changes, I will not hesitate to shut down our beaches."
Prince also announced Friday he would mandate face coverings in the city when people gather outside and during indoor settings with others who are not from the same household or crowds of strangers.
The goal, of course, is to hinder the spread of the coronavirus.
Prince said Gary residents and leaders have experienced a number of "twists and turns" since the virus was first confirmed within the city in March.
"And we realize it can be unpredictable," Prince said.
For months, Gary was considers a hot spot in Northwest Indiana, experiencing daily, double-digit increases of positive COVID-19 cases. The rise in cases alarmed local leaders about the impact the virus was having on the African-American community and long-term care facilities.
While the city remains in better shape than it was a few months ago, Prince said he and the city's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker are closely monitoring the data.
They are troubled by the occasional, daily double-digit increase experience in recent weeks, Walker said.
The city recorded 16 new cases on Friday, and 20 in a single day in the last few weeks.
Walker said he's particularly concerned about youth returning to contact sports prematurely. When social distancing is adhered to, sports like track, golf, tennis and cross country are safer than contact sports, he said.
Parents with children on sports teams should consider getting them tested for the virus, he said.
The federal CDC has strongly encouraged the U.S. population to wear face coverings.
"Even though we don't know everything about it, we've certainly realized that wearing masks has helped reduce the transmission of the virus," he said.
The mask mandate goes into effect immediately, Prince said Friday afternoon. He said he expects people to follow the mandate by Monday at the latest.
The LaPorte County Health Department, along with the LaPorte County Commissioners, passed a mandate Wednesday requiring face coverings for all residents of LaPorte County when they are in outdoor public areas where a distance of six feet from others cannot be maintained.
