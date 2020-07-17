Gary beach to stay open; Prince mandates face masks 'immediately'

Prince said Gary residents and leaders have experienced a number of "twists and turns" since the virus was first confirmed within the city in March.

"And we realize it can be unpredictable," Prince said.

For months, Gary was considers a hot spot in Northwest Indiana, experiencing daily, double-digit increases of positive COVID-19 cases. The rise in cases alarmed local leaders about the impact the virus was having on the African-American community and long-term care facilities.

While the city remains in better shape than it was a few months ago, Prince said he and the city's Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker are closely monitoring the data.

They are troubled by the occasional, daily double-digit increase experience in recent weeks, Walker said.

The city recorded 16 new cases on Friday, and 20 in a single day in the last few weeks.

Walker said he's particularly concerned about youth returning to contact sports prematurely. When social distancing is adhered to, sports like track, golf, tennis and cross country are safer than contact sports, he said.

Parents with children on sports teams should consider getting them tested for the virus, he said.