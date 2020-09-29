Gary budget proposal a mix of pay hikes, cuts

Nine patrol positions are open and have the option of being filled.

Colvin said the administration is trying to balance overtime needs with a realistic hiring timeline due to pending retirements and other factors.

“We’ve left some openings so they can add additional officers, not a whole lot, and replace retirees. We’re trying to balance all of that … I know it’s not ideal but probably best come up with,” Colvin said to the Gary Common Council during this week’s budget hearings at City Hall.

For many years now, the police department has always been budgeted for about 200 officers, though the headcount, in actuality, has hovered anywhere from 160 to 175 in recent years.

The city’s fire department budget is being reduced from $9.3 million to just over $8 million; however, some council members questioned if the administration is underestimating the need for overtime in 2021.

Year-to-date, the fire department has spent $1.1 million in overtime in 2020, but only budgeted $500,000 for next year, according to city staff.

“What’s the contingency plan?” Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.