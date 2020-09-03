Gary Career Center offers host of workshops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Community Career Center offers a host of workshops and programs in September to enhance participants' skill sets.

They are sponsored by Goodwill’s Workforce Development Services and are among its many outreach activities.

The career centers are following CDC guidelines, so students are asked not to come if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, or a sore throat.

All Goodwill staff members an guests must wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Offerings include:

Scholarship Opportunities – Google IT Support Professional Certificate & Python Professional Certificate

It's an opportunity to discover a career in information technology through a no-cost certificate program developed by Google and hosted on Coursera. With cutting-edge virtual courses, hands-on labs and more, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program is designed to prepare students to start a career in IT support.

Goodwill can train students for success in IT in an average of six months.