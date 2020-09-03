Gary Career Center offers host of workshops

GARY — The Gary Community Career Center offers a host of workshops and programs in September to enhance participants' skill sets.
They are sponsored by Goodwill’s Workforce Development Services and are among its many outreach activities.
The career centers are following CDC guidelines, so students are asked not to come if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, or a sore throat.
All Goodwill staff members an guests must wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
Offerings include:
Scholarship Opportunities – Google IT Support Professional Certificate & Python Professional Certificate
It's an opportunity to discover a career in information technology through a no-cost certificate program developed by Google and hosted on Coursera. With cutting-edge virtual courses, hands-on labs and more, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program is designed to prepare students to start a career in IT support.
Goodwill can train students for success in IT in an average of six months.
Knowing how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions is a crucial skill for anybody in IT. Python is now the most in-demand programming language by employers. This program builds on IT foundations to help students take their careers to the next level.
Scholarships are available for a limited time only. Contact the area Career Center for more information or email CareerCenterManagers@Goodwill-NI.org.
Indeed + Goodwill Virtual Workshop
Offered from 1-2 pm. Sept. 11 and Sept. 25
Goodwill staff will help participants build a strong foundation with Indeed and show them how to set up an Indeed account, build an online resume, add skills, easily apply to jobs, and more. Those who already have an Indeed account are welcome to learn ways to improve it.
Connect at https://www.indeed.com/partner/Goodwill
The session will be hosted remotely, via Google Meet, participants can attend from the comfort of their homes.
To schedule and receive a link to the Google Meet, e-mail the Gary Career Center at: JProphet@Goodwill-NI.org or call 219-595-0652 ext. 3107.
Note: Those who do not have a computer at home, or one with a camera, may come to the Career Center and use on their theirs.
Job Hunting with Social Media
Offered from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 29
Social media is consistently changing and evolving so the Goodwill Community Career Center has created a workshop focused on practical learning and tips that participants can implement immediately.
The workshop will discuss tips on how to build connections, uphold reputations, maintain professionalism, and what should and should not be posted. In this workshop, individuals can ask questions and gain insight for employment. The Community Career Center will not only cover social media, but also more ways to get results online with our integrated, results-oriented workshop.
Grow with Google
Offered from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through September.
Goodwill Career Centers are offering the NorthStar Digital Literacy Project Basic Computer Skills Certification. In the training, participants will complete numerous tasks that will be assessed online through self-guided modules. Included are basic computer digital literacy standards and modules in the areas of Basic Computer Use, Internet Basics, Windows and Mac Operating Systems, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint along with Email, Social Media and Information Literacy. Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum level certificates are awarded upon demonstrating competency and passing each level.
Complete The US Census
Offered 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
The Goodwill Career Center is a partner with the United States Census 2020. This workshop is an opportunity for those who have yet completed the Census to do so.
There are computers onsite and participants will be guided through the response. It’s quick, easy, and the information provides local communities with funding for roads, schools, business, healthcare, and much more. It also determines the number of representatives Indiana receives based on the population numbers.
Responses are 100% confidential, and personal information including names are concealed and protected from being given out to any agency, authority, or institution including the United States government.
Gary Community Career Center partners with the Gary Housing Authority’s EnVision Center to host the following workshops. They will be held virtually through Google Meet using this link: https://meet.google.com/ngk-vbcr-hfk.
Basic Computer Skills
Offered from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 8
In this workshop, participants will learn the essentials, starting with the mouse and ports. Workshops will be offered once within the month and clients will have the opportunity to earn a certificate.
Soft Skills Workshop
Offered from 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 17
The Gary Community Career Center will host this workshop to assist individuals in gaining a better understanding of key soft skills and how to complement a particpant's existing skill set. Soft skills are multifaceted and can include interpersonal skills, social skills, communication skills, attitudes, as well as teamwork and leadership abilities.
All workshops will be offered through self-tutorial programs with the assistance of the Gary Career Center Staff. All Career Center events are free and open to the public.
The Gary Community Career Center is at 4610 W. Ridge Road, at the corner of West Ridge and Clark roads.
For more information, contact Omeria Sibanda / Public Relations Specialist at 574-472-7300, ext. 7652 or email OSibanda@Goodwill-NI.orgor Ja’Liza Prophet / Gary Community Career Center Manager at 219-595-0652, ext. 3107 or email JProphet@Goodwill-NI.org
