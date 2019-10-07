GARY — The Common Council approved the creation of a position in the finance department to oversee bill payments to vendors across many city departments.
“Right now, every department in the city has a person that pays bills. It’s not efficient. It’s simply not efficient,” Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said.
For years, the cash-strapped city has had to make the difficult decision of choosing which vendors get paid on time and which payments become delinquent.
Though it’s been a constant struggle for the current administration, the recent $20 million advance in property tax income from U.S. Steel has allowed the city to catch up, at least temporarily, Freeman-Wilson said.
All overdue payments to vendors should be processing or be already paid out, as of last week, she said.
Under the ordinance, a public works/vehicle maintenance employee overseeing accounts payable there will move under the finance department and have additional bill paying duties for other departments.
You have free articles remaining.
The move is part of the mayor’s financial recovery plan and to centralize duties.
“It made sense to have that role move to finance, and this is that first step,” she said.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Freeman-Wilson said when bills are not paid on time, it impacts the public works department from getting materials on time to make necessary repairs.
Jim Nowacki, a Gary resident and frequent critic of government, criticized her administration at the meeting, saying the city needs to do a better job of “holding ourselves accountable for the four corners of any contract we enter into.”
“It’s a revelation that our ability to get materials to get repairs done involves paying our bills. It would surprise any of us to think that we could demand services for material without paying our bills,” Nowacki quipped.
“I already thought we had someone responsible for that. The administration. But with that not being the case, perhaps taking someone out of (vehicle maintenance), and giving them that responsibility will make a difference,” he said.