GARY — During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council voted 7-1 for an ordinance to explore the option of selling and leasing back the public safety building at 555 Polk St. to raise money needed to balance the city's budget.
The building once housed Mercy Hospital until it closed in 1995. Former Mayor Scott King used $15 million in casino revenues in the late 1990s to renovate a part of the old hospital. It reopened in 2003 as the public safety building and currently is home to the Gary Police Department and provides space for the Gary City Court and the clerk’s office.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson originally proposed the idea earlier this summer and presented the ordinance at the last council meeting on Aug. 7, when it was added to the agenda. Although no buyer has been lined up yet, the mayor said banks have expressed some confidence in the future success of the sale/lease back.
Gary adopted a $54 million budget for this year, but it is only expected to collect about $30 million in property taxes, according to the county auditor's office.
This ordinance adopted Tuesday states that Comer Capital Group of Jackson, Mississippi, would be retained as a financial adviser, with Taft Stettinius & Holister LLP to serve as bond counsel regarding the project’s financing.
In addition, the ordinance states the Gary Building Corp., whose members will be chosen by Freeman-Wilson, will issue lease rental obligations in a principal amount not to exceed $40 million, with bonds in a series not exceeding 8 percent annually. The length of the bond could be between 15 and 22 years.
The mayor told the council all money from this deal would be placed in restricted accounts in the general fund. The council would need to approve any expenditures from those accounts.
First District Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt said the city could realize between $35 million to $40 million that would be used to pay down the city's debt, particularly the more than $3 million owed on employee health insurance.
Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, who represents the city's 6th District, cast the sole “no” vote.
“Who sells their public safety building? If we don’t pay our rent, are we going to put our police officers out on the street?” she said prior to the vote.
City Clerk Suzette Raggs read a letter supporting the ordinance.