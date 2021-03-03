Gary club member earns top youth award

VALPARAISO — After finishing Youth of the Year runner-up last year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Marcus Steele Jr. was initially at a loss for words when he claimed this year’s honor.

Then the youth mentor knew what to say.

“When I walked through those doors eight years ago, who would have thought I’d be here in 2021?” Steele said after winning Thursday at Calvary Church.

Thanking all those who helped and supported him over the years, the candidate from the John Will Anderson Gary Club added, “That shy kid you knew is gone. I stand before you today a strong, young Black man in this world. I could not be more grateful.”

Steele topped eight other candidates from clubs in Lake and Porter counties. Coming in runner-up was Andrianna Cobb, from the Katherine House East Chicago Club. She was a repeat candidate from 2020.

Steele receives a $5,000 post-high school scholarship and will compete at state in April. Cobb takes home a $2,500 scholarship. All candidates received gift bags.

Steele hopes to someday own a construction company. Cobb, already accepted to Tennessee State University, wants to pursue nursing.