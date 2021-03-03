Gary club member earns top youth award

VALPARAISO — After finishing Youth of the Year runner-up last year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Marcus Steele Jr. was initially at a loss for words when he claimed this year’s honor.
Then the youth mentor knew what to say.
“When I walked through those doors eight years ago, who would have thought I’d be here in 2021?” Steele said after winning Thursday at Calvary Church.
Thanking all those who helped and supported him over the years, the candidate from the John Will Anderson Gary Club added, “That shy kid you knew is gone. I stand before you today a strong, young Black man in this world. I could not be more grateful.”
Steele topped eight other candidates from clubs in Lake and Porter counties. Coming in runner-up was Andrianna Cobb, from the Katherine House East Chicago Club. She was a repeat candidate from 2020.
Steele receives a $5,000 post-high school scholarship and will compete at state in April. Cobb takes home a $2,500 scholarship. All candidates received gift bags.
Steele hopes to someday own a construction company. Cobb, already accepted to Tennessee State University, wants to pursue nursing.
Having experienced many personal struggles in her young life, Cobb said those issues do not define her. “Those are stories of the past, not stories of the future,” Cobb said, describing herself as grateful, brave, smart, strong, and optimistic.
Youth of the Year has been held since 1947. Club members ages 14-18 are nominated to compete in local, state, regional, and national competitions. Before a panel of judges, candidates are reviewed on academics, community service, an essay, and a personal interview.
Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the 10 local Boys & Girls Clubs, called the candidates exceptional at their club and in the classroom, and community, even with challenges from COVID-19.
“Their remarkable stories are testaments to hard work, perseverance and the impact Boys & Girls Clubs has had on their lives,” Smiley said. “We are so proud of all of them for what they’ve accomplished, and we know they are on their way to achieving even greater things in their future. We know this is only the beginning.”
The livestreamed program from Calvary Church featured videos of all the candidates, followed by a live speech given by each teen.
Other candidates and their clubs were Jamarion Evans, Hammond; Kaymon Armour, Lake Station; Kyle Wroblewski, Cedar Lake; Madelyn Frost, Valparaiso; Bailey Ranta, Duneland; and Michael Sarault, South Haven.
Candidates in their speeches spoke about successes and challenges in their lives, how they addressed each situation, and how their club experiences enriched their lives.
Lynn Eplawy, one of the judges, told the young people, “You all represent the best of our community and our future leaders. Your hard work, your philanthropic spirit, and your wonderful personalities have set you on a course for a wonderful future.”