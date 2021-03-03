Gary club member earns top youth award

Youth of the Year has been held since 1947. Club members ages 14-18 are nominated to compete in local, state, regional, and national competitions. Before a panel of judges, candidates are reviewed on academics, community service, an essay, and a personal interview.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the 10 local Boys & Girls Clubs, called the candidates exceptional at their club and in the classroom, and community, even with challenges from COVID-19.

“Their remarkable stories are testaments to hard work, perseverance and the impact Boys & Girls Clubs has had on their lives,” Smiley said. “We are so proud of all of them for what they’ve accomplished, and we know they are on their way to achieving even greater things in their future. We know this is only the beginning.”

The streamed program from Calvary Church featured videos of all the candidates, followed by a live speech given by each teen.

Other candidates and their clubs were Jamarion Evans, Hammond; Kaymon Armour, Lake Station; Kyle Wroblewski, Cedar Lake; Madelyn Frost, Valparaiso; Bailey Ranta, Duneland; and Michael Sarault, South Haven.

Candidates in their speeches spoke about successes and challenges in their lives, how they addressed each situation, and how their club experiences enriched their lives.

Lynn Eplawy, one of the judges, told the young people, “You all represent the best of our community and our future leaders. Your hard work, your philanthropic spirit, and your wonderful personalities have set you on a course for a wonderful future.”

