GARY — A new state audit is prompting the city to keep better track of its pictorial books, and the sales and donations of said books.
In response, the Gary Common Council’s Finance Committee earlier this week endorsed a proposed ordinance establishing procedures for the sale of the book, “Gary, A Pictorial History.” Final passage is anticipated at an upcoming council meeting.
A State Board of Accounts audit — released Sept. 23 — flagged the city for failing to have documented oversight or a review process in place over the inventory, sale, remittance of collections and receipts for sale of the pictorial books, records show.
City Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, who chairs the Art, Culture and History Committee, said at the end of 2018, about 900 copies of the third Edition of “Gary: A Pictorial History” were purchased from authors Ron Cohen and James Lane with $10,000 donated from Lake County’s tourism board and a $10,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation.
The grant money helped with the publication of the books.
“At an Arts, Culture and History committee meeting, we thought it would be a good idea to sell them for a nominal fee (at a library event and through city hall) and recoup the money for the city,” Wyatt said.
You have free articles remaining.
“The controller told me we could sell them, so we set a price. We thought everything was fine until the SBOA came out and asked ‘How are you tracking these books?’” she said.
The audit states the city maintained a log sheet that tracked the total number of boxes of books sold and remaining. However, an inventory and sales report indicating which books were sold and remained was not maintained, the audit states.
The SBOA also flagged the administration for selling books at a fundraiser at a rate not approved by the governing board. Just as well, the city donated a box of books to a foundation and several individuals without board approval.
Wyatt said the city also purchased the first and second editions of the pictorial books under Richard Hatcher and Scott King’s past administrations. Few left City Hall under Hatcher’s administration, she said, King handed them out as a "Key to the City" or as mementos when honoring notable individuals in Gary.
“We believed when we got the third edition that it was something we’d like to share with all the public. That’s why we decided to sell it,” Wyatt said.
She said the books “don’t do us any good stuck in City Hall,” she said.
Wyatt said every penny has gone to the Gary Finance Department. She said at least one box of books was donated to the Legacy Foundation, one of the original funders of the book purchases. She said she also gave one copy each to council members and the local historic preservation commission members.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Wyatt said she agreed she should have gotten the donations approved by the council.
The new ordinance will set the purchase price at $20, plus sales tax, and require council approval for any donation of the books.
The books can be purchased through the City’s Finance Department.
Gary resident Jim Nowacki suggested the council donate some of the books to libraries across the state’s 91 other counties.
Gary Council President Ron Brewer said Majestic Star Casino has expressed interest in buying 50 books once the ordinance passes.